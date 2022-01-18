Former Oregon QB Robby Ashford Announces Transfer Destination

The Hoover, Ala. native is heading back to his home state to play for Bryan Harsin's Tigers.

Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford has committed to Auburn, he announced Monday on Twitter.

Ashford announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 5 and found his new home less than two weeks later.

The former four-star dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class never appeared in a game for the Ducks in his two seasons, but he did play in the 2021 spring game and scored the game-winning two-point conversion.

While he didn't see playing time for the Ducks football team, Ashford appeared in 20 games (10 starts) for the baseball team in 2021, batting .200 with two RBIs, a triple, a double, and three stolen bases. He was the 160th-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com, ahead of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Auburn's quarterback competition will be interesting to watch as former starter Bo Nix transferred to Oregon. TJ Finley returns, and the Tigers also brought in former Texas A&M starter Zach Calzada as well as 2022 four-star Holden Geriner.

Ashford's offensive coordinator at Auburn, Austin Davis, is a former NFL quarterback who also indulged in playing baseball, playing one year in high school before his career at Southern Miss. Davis was drafted in the 31st round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox but never played baseball professionally.

Ashford is now the third former Duck to commit to Auburn, joining DJ James and Jayson Jones. James is from Mobile, Ala. and Jones is from Calera, so all three players will be returning to their home state.

Ashford attended Hoover High School, which is roughly 114 miles away from Auburn University. After two years across the country in Eugene, he will come home to play for the Tigers in the loaded SEC.

You may also like:

2022 OT Kawika Rogers Commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE