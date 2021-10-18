QUAACK: 2022 LB Harrison Taggart Commits to Oregon

Mario Cristobal has added another highly-touted prospect from Utah.

The Oregon Ducks continue to gain massive traction along the recruiting trail.

Sunday evening, 2022 linebacker Harrison Taggart committed to the University of Oregon via his Instagram Live.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound linebacker out of Draper, Utah held 25 offers including from Arizona, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Nebraska. The Ducks offered him on May 24, 2021 and the Trojans quickly followed three days later.

Then in June, he took unofficial visits to nearby Utah, UCLA, USC, and Oregon, as well as an official visit to Arizona.

After the visits, he told Ducks Digest reporter Dylan Reubenking his Oregon visit was "breath-taking."

"They just have a ton of energy up there, and it's unbelievable what Oregon has to offer. It's a fun environment up there."

During his June visit, he had lunch with Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter, who told him he foresees Taggart playing middle linebacker in his defense. He also got a tour around campus from Jackson Powers-Johnson, a fellow Corner Canyon graduate.

"He definitely wants me there, and he's recruiting pretty hard," Taggart said of the Ducks offensive lineman. "He and I have grown up together; we went to the same elementary school."

Clearly, Powers-Johnson's efforts have paid off as Taggart verbally committed to the Ducks Sunday evening.

As a junior, Taggart helped Corner Canyon go 14-0 thanks to registering 140 tackles, three interceptions, five sacks, a safety, and one defensive touchdown en route to being named a Utah First-Team All-American.

In 2021, Taggart has helped his team begin the season 8-0.

Taggart ranks as a 4-star prospect and the No. 5 player in Utah based on 247Sports recruiting rankings. Based on composite ranking, he's a three-star prospect as the nation's No. 41 LB and No. 5 player in Utah.

Taggart joins 4-star defensive lineman Ben Roberts as Oregon verbal commits from Utah for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

In 2021, the Ducks signed the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5 players in Utah: Kingsley Suamataia, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Jeffrey Bassa.

The Ducks likely aren't finished win the 2022 class, which ranks No. 4 in the SI All-American team recruiting rankings, as the program heavily pursues defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, edge Cyrus Moss and wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

