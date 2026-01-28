Oregon's X-Factor Position Group Will Look Different in 2026

The Oregon Ducks' secondary this past season was not only the top group in the Big Ten Conference, but also one of the best in all of college football.

The Ducks allowed just 157.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-lowest amount in all the FBS. They were also tied for No. 14 in the country while snagging 15 interceptions through 15 games played in 2025.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amongst all the different Big Ten secondaries in the 2025 season, Oregon had the lowest catch rate allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

Oregon Ducks - 52.5 percent

Iowa Hawkeyes - 55.9 percent

Nebraska Cornhuskers - 59.0 percent

Indiana Hoosiers - 59.8 percent

Ohio State Buckeyes - 60.3 percent

Michigan Wolverines - 61.3 percent

UCLA Bruins - 61.4 percent

Maryland Terrapins - 62.0 percent

Washington Huskies - 62.6 percent

Purdue Boilermakers - 62.6 percent

Illinois Fighting Illini - 63.2 percent

USC Trojans - 64.6 percent

Northwestern Wildcats - 65.5 percent

Penn State Nittany Lions - 65.6 percent

Minnesota Golden Gophers - 66.7 percent

Michigan State Spartans - 67.0 percent

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - 69.3 percent

Wisconsin Badgers - 70.5 percent

The Ducks' defense, which gave up just 273.7 total yards of offense per game (seventh-least in the nation) during their 13-2 overall finish, will look very different in 2026. That comes especially in the secondary.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

One Major Loss in Oregon's Secondary

Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman, whose work ethic was unmatched during his lone season in Eugene, Oregon, has entered his name in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's expected to be taken on the second day in either the second or third round. Tankathon has Thieneman being picked with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round by the Chicago Bears.

After transferring in from the Big Ten's Purdue Boilermakers, he collected 92 total tackles (No. 12 in the Big Ten), five pass deflections, two interceptions, and a sack with the Ducks.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Secondary's Biggest Returnee to Eugene

Opposing quarterbacks were afraid to throw anywhere in the vicinity of standout true freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. He will be the face of Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's secondary in 2026 after being tied for the eighth-most interceptions in the Big Ten at three total.

The 19-year-old had his best performance of his young football career in the Orange Bowl during the 23-0 shutout victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, finishing with two pivotal interceptions along with a fumble recovery in Miami, Florida.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Newest Arrivals in the Ducks' Secondary

The acquisition of the most sought-after safety in the transfer portal, Minnesota Golden Gophers sophomore Koi Perich, is the highlight of the haul on the defensive side of the ball.

Through the transfer portal comes a handful of more talent at the Power Five level, the Group of Five level, and even through the junior college level. All of these rankings come from Rivals.

Three-star sophomore cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. - Ohio State Buckeyes

Three-star junior cornerback Carl Williams - Baylor Bears

Three-star sophomore cornerback Trevon Watson - College of San Mateo

In the 2026 high school recruiting class, five recruits will be heading to the Pacific Northwest to play under coach Dan Lanning.

Four-star safety Jett Washington - Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada

Four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin - Oaks Christian in Corona, California

Four-star safety Devin Jackson - The First Academy in Winter Garden, Florida

Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse - Eau Gallie in Melbourne, Florida

Four-star cornerback Azel Banag - AC Flora in Columbia, South Carolina

Currently, the Oregon 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 3 in all of the NCAA and No. 2 in the Big Ten behind the USC Trojans (per Rivals).