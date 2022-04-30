Dan Lanning and the Ducks add another piece to their secondary in the 2022 class.

2022 safety Zachery Grisham has committed to Oregon.

He announced his commitment on social media Friday night.

Grisham attends Central Catholic High School in Portland. He's rated a 3-star (0.8000 on 247Sports) prospect and committed to the Ducks as a preferred walk-on.

Oregon has set up a pipeline to Central Catholic in the 2022 recruiting class, headlined by outside linebacker/defensive end signee Emar'rion Winston, the younger brother of former Duck linebacker La'Mar Winston.

Aside from Winston and Grisham, the Ducks landed running back Ellis Bynum out of Central Catholic. Oregon continues to reel in walk-ons late, headlined by former Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, wide receiver Cole Prusia from Tualatin.

What may be worth noting is that Central Catholic is also the home of 2023 tight end Riley Williams, a priority target for the Ducks. With offers from the likes of Miami, Michigan, Alabama and LSU, Williams is likely to finish his high school career as the most heavily recruited player in the state's history.

Grisham could end up being a solid addition for the Ducks, seeing that most programs aren't adding players of his caliber this late in the cycle as walk-ons.

