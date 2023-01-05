Skip to main content

Jamari Johnson Previews Final Decision

Jamari Johnson is one of the best athletes in Southern California and the Ducks have been making a strong push late in the 2023 cycle.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier this week Oregon landed a commitment from 2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School defensive lineman Ashton Porter

Now as we look toward the weekend the Ducks could be closing in on another commitment with Inglewood (Calif.) tight end Jamari Johnson set to make his final college decision during the Adidas All-American Bowl on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prep spoke with Ducks Digest in San Antonio on Thursday.

Heading into his decision the Louisville pledge has a small group of schools that are still in the mix.

"Oregon, Louisville, Pitt, and Cincinatti," he said.

The versatile athlete has been busy in recent weeks, taking a trio of official visits, including one to Louisville following the hire of new Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm.

"I've been to Pitt and I've been to Oregon and I went to Louisville."

The Ducks hosted Johnson in Eugene during the season as well and continue to make a strong impression.

"Lot of the guys at Oregon are pretty cool, like the coaching staff and stuff like that," he said. "Coach Lanning is a really cool guy, I've gotten to spend a lot of time with him. Coach Drew (Mehringer). I spent the most time with them two. It was a pretty cool visit."

The Ducks already signed Idaho Falls (ID) athlete Kenyon Sadiq, who will play tight end, during the early signing period. It sounds like Johnson would welcome the competition if he ends up with the Ducks.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ashton Porter Autzen
Play
Recruiting

Class Impact: Oregon Adds to Defensive Haul With Ashton Porter

Breaking down the latest addition for Dan Lanning in 2023.

Ducks Digest
Ashton Porter Commitment Promo
Play
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Ashton Porter Commits to Oregon

The Ducks go back into the Lone Star State to beef up the front seven.

Ducks Digest
Tez Johnson Army
Recruiting

Q&A: Tez Johnson Talks Oregon Commitment

Sitting down with the newest Duck, former Troy WR Tez Johnson.

Ducks Digest

"Oregon uses their tight ends. They go 12 personnel, 13 personnel sometimes," Johnson said. "If I go there then we would probably just be splitting time and just getting after it."

Another ACC school, Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers are also battling down the home stretch following a 9-4 season.

"It was a good trip. It was cool to get to watch a college practice and an NFL practice because they practice with the Steelers. That was a pretty cool experience."

Johnson said he plans to sign with his school of choice in February and enroll early in time for spring practice.

What will be most important when he goes to make his final decision on Saturday?

"The most important thing to me is basically where I want to be. I want to be comfortable there," he said. "Like a fit for me, not nobody else. That's the main thing I'm looking for. The whole picture." 

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ashton Porter Autzen
Recruiting

Class Impact: Oregon Adds to Defensive Haul With Ashton Porter

By Max Torres
Ashton Porter Commitment Promo
Recruiting

QUAAACK: Ashton Porter Commits to Oregon

By Josh Parker
Tez Johnson Army
Recruiting

Q&A: Tez Johnson Talks Oregon Commitment

By Max Torres
Mase Funa BYU
Football

What Mase Funa's Return Means for Oregon

By Josh Parker
Ashton Porter UA Check in
Recruiting

Ashton Porter Down to Two Schools

By Max Torres
Jamari Johnson Inglewood 1
Recruiting

The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023

By Max Torres
Tez Johnson
Recruiting

Oregon Lands Former Troy WR Tez Johnson

By Max Torres
Nyckoles Harbor UA All-American
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Sets Oregon Official Visit

By Max Torres