2023 OL Landen Hatchett Talks Oregon Interest Ahead of Trip to Eugene

Hatchett has seen increased interest from top teams as he prepares to take visits.

As recruiting heats up for the 2023 class, offensive lineman Landen Hatchett has been gaining momentum as a player to watch for many teams including the Oregon Ducks. Hatchett, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound prep from Ferndale (Ferndale, Wash.) High School, is rated a 3-star (.8617 per the 247Sports Composite) and will be hitting the recruiting trail for visits in the near future.

He will start his visits off by traveling to Eugene this weekend to visit the Ducks. Then, in early April, he has a trip planned to Los Angeles to see both USC and UCLA, followed by a trip to College Station for the Texas A&M spring game on April 9.

Hatchett told Ducks Digest he's been hearing from many schools, but he’s heard the most from Washington, Michigan, Oregon, USC and Miami (FL). From Oregon’s side of things, he’s been speaking the most with new Offensive Line coach Adrian Klemm. Hatchett has also heard from former Oregon offensive line coach and current Miami (FL) offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

Hatchett is excited for these upcoming unofficial visits to get a taste of what it’s really like at these schools, both with the coaches and current players.

Landen Hatchett 2023 offensive lineman Landen Hatchett.

“I love taking visits for the fact that you get in there and talk with some of the players and feel their connections with each other and their connections with the coaching staff, and talking to the players that's honestly the best way to get the input.” Hatchett said. “They're not gonna lie to you. They're very honest with you and upfront, so it's great to see the connection they've built with the coaches themselves.”

Oregon’s new offensive line coach Klemm has made an early impression on Hatchett with his diverse coaching background that includes stops at multiple levels including the NFL.

“He has a super big O-line background like most of O-line coaches are, but he's gone through the process of being a recruiter, going into the NFL, and coming out of the NFL coaching.” Hatchett said. “So he has a long history of being around the sport and being in my shoes. That's an awesome thing to know, and he's just a super easy person to talk to--super personable, awesome guy."

Hatchett mentioned he's also talked to some current Oregon players about the culture and the program as a whole. One player he mentioned specifically was T.J. Bass, who is also from Washington, and went to school about 15 minutes away from Hatchett at Mount Baker High School in Deming.

Many are wondering how Oregon’s new staff is making an impact on the recruiting trail and more specifically head coach Dan Lanning. Hatchett has already had a chance to start building a relationship with the new face of the Oregon program, including a FaceTime call with Lanning a few weeks ago.

“[Lanning] didn't really didn't talk much about football, kind of like Klemm, easy to talk to, super nice guy. He's a younger guy, so I feel like he relates to us a little bit more than others do.”

As for comparing Lanning’s staff to the old staff last year, Hatchett said they feel similar.

“Honestly they feel a lot like the last one, lots of energy. They’re younger now, I think they're definitely headed in the right direction with the guys they got," he said. I think they've already established themselves as a good recruiting staff. So again, lots and lots of good energy from them.”

Hatchett would be a great start to Oregon's offensive line haul in 2023, a class that currently holds just one commitment. This year's offensive line in Eugene figures to be deep, but the coaching staff needs to keep stacking talent for years to come.

*WATCH LANDEN HATCHETT HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

Join the Community

Follow Nick on Twitter: @nickbat22

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE