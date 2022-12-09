Skip to main content

LOOK: Oregon Coaches Hit the Road to Visit Commits

Oregon's coaches will use time in between their bowl game to meet up with their recruits.

The Oregon coaching staff is on the road hitting important stops to check in with their 2023 commits. This is an important opportunity for the staff to make some last-minute impressions with early signing period just on the horizon.

Oregon was fortunate enough to draw the Holiday Bowl, which doesn't fall on an important recruiting weekend like the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17).

The staff hit the road to see the recruits at their homes or even at games over the past week. 

Here are some of the stops we've been able to gather from social media.

Jaeden Moore- Edge

Notables

  • 6-4, 230
  • Central Valley Christian High School (Visalia, CA)
  • Committed: 8/17/22
  • Four-star (0.8750) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 680 natl, No. 62 EDGE, No. 5 in CA per 247Sports Composite

Tyler Turner-Safety

Notables

  • 6-0, 180
  • Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX)
  • Committed: 6/22/2022
  • Four-star (0.8931) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 288 natl, No. 36 Safety, No. 64 in TX per 247Sports Composite

Teitum Tuioti-Edge Rusher

Notables

  • 6-3, 220
  • Sheldon (Eugene, OR)
  • Committed: 7/2/22
  • Four-star (0.8764) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 646 natl, No. 58 Edge, No. 2 in OR per 247Sports Composite

Jerry Mixon- Linebacker

Notables

  • 6-2.5, 220
  • Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco, CA)
  • Committed: 8/12/22
  • Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 729 natl, No. 61 Linebacker, No. 62 in CA per 247Sports Composite

Kenyon Sadiq- ATH

Notables

  • 6-3, 220
  • Skyline Senior (Idaho Falls, ID)
  • Committed: 8/15/22
  • Four-star (0.9417) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 138 natl, No. 8 Athlete, No. 1 in ID per 247Sports Composite

Kodi DeCambra- Safety

Notables

  • 6-0, 175
  • Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
  • Committed: 5/30/22
  • Four-star (0.9028) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 309 natl, No. 30 Safety, No. 4 in NV per 247Sports Composite

Donte Moore- Quarterback

Notables

  • 6-2.5, 210
  • Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)
  • Committed: 7/8/22
  • Five-star (0.9948) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 11 natl, No. 5 Quarterback, No. 1in MI per 247Sports Composite
  • Highest rated quarterback to commit to the Ducks since Ty Thompson in 2020

Collin Gill- Cornerback

Notables

  • 6-0, 200
  • St John's (Washington, DC)
  • Committed: 6/23/22
  • Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 1385 natl, No. 125 Cornerback, No. 627 in DC per 247Sports Composite

Tevita Pome'e- Defensive lineman

Notables

  • 6-3, 315
  • Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)
  • Committed: 4/8/22
  • Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 497 natl, No. 58 Defensive lineman, No. 6 in UT per 247Sports Composite

Ashton Cozart- Wide Receiver

Notables

  • 6-3.5, 193
  • Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)
  • Committed: 5/22/22
  • Four-star (0.9318) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 163  natl, No. 23 Wide Receiver, No. 33 in TX per 247Sports Composite

Dante Dowdell- Running back

Notables

  • 6-1.5, 210
  • Picayune Memorial (Picayune, MS)
  • Committed: 5/13/22
  • Four-star (0.9308) on 247Sports Composite
  • No. 165 natl, No. 7 Running back, No. 333 in MS per 247Sports Composite

