LOOK: Oregon Coaches Hit the Road to Visit Commits

The Oregon coaching staff is on the road hitting important stops to check in with their 2023 commits. This is an important opportunity for the staff to make some last-minute impressions with early signing period just on the horizon.

Oregon was fortunate enough to draw the Holiday Bowl, which doesn't fall on an important recruiting weekend like the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17).

The staff hit the road to see the recruits at their homes or even at games over the past week.

Here are some of the stops we've been able to gather from social media.

Jaeden Moore- Edge

Notables

6-4, 230

Central Valley Christian High School (Visalia, CA)

Committed: 8/17/22

Four-star (0.8750) on 247Sports Composite

No. 680 natl, No. 62 EDGE, No. 5 in CA per 247Sports Composite

Tyler Turner-Safety

Notables

6-0, 180

Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX)

Committed: 6/22/2022

Four-star (0.8931) on 247Sports Composite

No. 288 natl, No. 36 Safety, No. 64 in TX per 247Sports Composite

Teitum Tuioti-Edge Rusher

Notables

6-3, 220

Sheldon (Eugene, OR)

Committed: 7/2/22

Four-star (0.8764) on 247Sports Composite

No. 646 natl, No. 58 Edge, No. 2 in OR per 247Sports Composite

Jerry Mixon- Linebacker

Notables

6-2.5, 220

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco, CA)

Committed: 8/12/22

Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite

No. 729 natl, No. 61 Linebacker, No. 62 in CA per 247Sports Composite

Kenyon Sadiq- ATH

Notables

6-3, 220

Skyline Senior (Idaho Falls, ID)

Committed: 8/15/22

Four-star (0.9417) on 247Sports Composite

No. 138 natl, No. 8 Athlete, No. 1 in ID per 247Sports Composite

Kodi DeCambra- Safety

Notables

6-0, 175

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

Committed: 5/30/22

Four-star (0.9028) on 247Sports Composite

No. 309 natl, No. 30 Safety, No. 4 in NV per 247Sports Composite

Donte Moore- Quarterback

Notables

6-2.5, 210

Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

Committed: 7/8/22

Five-star (0.9948) on 247Sports Composite

No. 11 natl, No. 5 Quarterback, No. 1in MI per 247Sports Composite

Highest rated quarterback to commit to the Ducks since Ty Thompson in 2020

Collin Gill- Cornerback

Notables

6-0, 200

St John's (Washington, DC)

Committed: 6/23/22

Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite

No. 1385 natl, No. 125 Cornerback, No. 627 in DC per 247Sports Composite

Tevita Pome'e- Defensive lineman

Notables

6-3, 315

Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)

Committed: 4/8/22

Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite

No. 497 natl, No. 58 Defensive lineman, No. 6 in UT per 247Sports Composite

Ashton Cozart- Wide Receiver

Notables

6-3.5, 193

Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)

Committed: 5/22/22

Four-star (0.9318) on 247Sports Composite

No. 163 natl, No. 23 Wide Receiver, No. 33 in TX per 247Sports Composite

Dante Dowdell- Running back

Notables

6-1.5, 210

Picayune Memorial (Picayune, MS)

Committed: 5/13/22

Four-star (0.9308) on 247Sports Composite

No. 165 natl, No. 7 Running back, No. 333 in MS per 247Sports Composite

