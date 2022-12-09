LOOK: Oregon Coaches Hit the Road to Visit Commits
The Oregon coaching staff is on the road hitting important stops to check in with their 2023 commits. This is an important opportunity for the staff to make some last-minute impressions with early signing period just on the horizon.
Oregon was fortunate enough to draw the Holiday Bowl, which doesn't fall on an important recruiting weekend like the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17).
The staff hit the road to see the recruits at their homes or even at games over the past week.
Here are some of the stops we've been able to gather from social media.
Jaeden Moore- Edge
Notables
- 6-4, 230
- Central Valley Christian High School (Visalia, CA)
- Committed: 8/17/22
- Four-star (0.8750) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 680 natl, No. 62 EDGE, No. 5 in CA per 247Sports Composite
Tyler Turner-Safety
Notables
- 6-0, 180
- Brennan High School (San Antonio, TX)
- Committed: 6/22/2022
- Four-star (0.8931) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 288 natl, No. 36 Safety, No. 64 in TX per 247Sports Composite
Teitum Tuioti-Edge Rusher
Notables
- 6-3, 220
- Sheldon (Eugene, OR)
- Committed: 7/2/22
- Four-star (0.8764) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 646 natl, No. 58 Edge, No. 2 in OR per 247Sports Composite
Jerry Mixon- Linebacker
Notables
- 6-2.5, 220
- Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (San Francisco, CA)
- Committed: 8/12/22
- Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 729 natl, No. 61 Linebacker, No. 62 in CA per 247Sports Composite
Kenyon Sadiq- ATH
Notables
- 6-3, 220
- Skyline Senior (Idaho Falls, ID)
- Committed: 8/15/22
- Four-star (0.9417) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 138 natl, No. 8 Athlete, No. 1 in ID per 247Sports Composite
Kodi DeCambra- Safety
Notables
- 6-0, 175
- Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- Committed: 5/30/22
- Four-star (0.9028) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 309 natl, No. 30 Safety, No. 4 in NV per 247Sports Composite
Donte Moore- Quarterback
Notables
- 6-2.5, 210
- Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)
- Committed: 7/8/22
- Five-star (0.9948) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 11 natl, No. 5 Quarterback, No. 1in MI per 247Sports Composite
- Highest rated quarterback to commit to the Ducks since Ty Thompson in 2020
Collin Gill- Cornerback
Notables
- 6-0, 200
- St John's (Washington, DC)
- Committed: 6/23/22
- Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 1385 natl, No. 125 Cornerback, No. 627 in DC per 247Sports Composite
Tevita Pome'e- Defensive lineman
Notables
- 6-3, 315
- Layton Christian Academy (Layton, UT)
- Committed: 4/8/22
- Three-star (0.8728) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 497 natl, No. 58 Defensive lineman, No. 6 in UT per 247Sports Composite
Ashton Cozart- Wide Receiver
Notables
- 6-3.5, 193
- Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)
- Committed: 5/22/22
- Four-star (0.9318) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 163 natl, No. 23 Wide Receiver, No. 33 in TX per 247Sports Composite
Dante Dowdell- Running back
Notables
- 6-1.5, 210
- Picayune Memorial (Picayune, MS)
- Committed: 5/13/22
- Four-star (0.9308) on 247Sports Composite
- No. 165 natl, No. 7 Running back, No. 333 in MS per 247Sports Composite
