Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions.

One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart.

Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been committed to the Ducks since January. Lockhart spoke with Ducks Digest about his recent unofficial visit for the Washington game and the latest in his recruitment.

Oregon's game against the Huskies was the first he'd been able to see in Eugene and it didn't disappoint despite the outcome.

"It was great like always; I love Eugene," he said. "It was honestly cool that none of the fans left and were there until the end even though it didn't go their way. It was just a really fun game to watch all the way through and a great experience to finally get out there for a game."

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound athlete spent time with fellow Arizona native Kenny Dillingham and Demetrice Martin on his trip.

"I got to talk to Dillingham, he's an Arizona guy he always makes sure to talks to us, but it was mainly Coach Martin I talked too," Lockhart said. "I got to talk a lot with their recruiting assistants and build those relationships as well."

One moment stood out the most from his time in Eugene.

"When they brought out the Duck and had him on the motorcycle and got everyone hyped it was just a cool experience," he said. "Everybody was up on their feet and and cheering for the Duck so that was really cool to me."

A few schools are standing out for Lockhart early in his recruitment--one that's sure to continue picking up steam.

"I like Ohio State, Oregon and Utah are really my three that I'm focusing on right now. I think it's really just those schools that are in competition. I have some other schools that I have kind of in the back, but those are the three main schools that are in my recruitment at this point."

The talented junior plans on taking an official visit to Oregon some time next spring and is starting to mull over a decision timeline.

"I'm gonna try to take my officials and then I'm gonna try to commit before senior season," he said. "So I'm gonna take them pretty soon when I can, probably might do April and just get those over with. I want to be committed and know where I'm going by my senior year for sure."

He sounds confident in who he's trying to shift his focus to before he begins his senior campaign and Oregon is in a great spot.

"I got the schools that I really am interested in and I feel like they're interested in me as well. So, I'm just gonna stick with those schools. These are the schools that have been there since I was a freshman and recruited me all the way until this point."

If the Ducks do end up landing a commitment from Lockhart, they'll be getting a player who's humble and ready to be better than he was yesterday. The junior leads his high school in interceptions with three along with 46 total tackles.

"I know what I'm supposed to do with my job and be where I'm supposed to be. I'm not the biggest, I'm not the strongest, I'm not the fastest but I'll always be in the right spot. And I feel like I'm one of the harder corners there is in my class out there right now. So, I take a lot of pride in that and make that selling point in my game."

