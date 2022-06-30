McVay made his second trip to Eugene and was an important visitor for Adrian Klemm.

Oregon's big recruiting weekend has come and gone with numerous big-time prospects flocking to Eugene for official visits. One of those official visitors was Miles McVay, an elite four-star offensive tackle out of East St. Louis (IL.) High School.

He made the return trip after taking an unofficial in the spring and the Ducks made quite the impression.

"I really got a chance to really flesh out the coaches," he said of his time in Eugene. "Talk to Coach Lanning, talk to Coach Klemm."

Unsurprisingly, Klemm has led the way in Oregon's pursuit of the mauler.

"I really like Coach Klemm. I talk to him all the time," McVay told Ducks Digest. "If you know me and know the people around me, I speak real highly of him. I would say our relationship is amazing."

RELATED: Oregon primed for recruiting explosion as dead period begins

McVay built a strong connection with Lanning and Klemm on his previous trip, but what stood out about this time was the bond with a different member of the Oregon staff.



"I got to meet Coach Dillingham," he said. "I've met him before, I've talked to him before, but this time I got to actually hang out with him."

The conversations between the two have inspired a strong confidence in the offense moving forward.

"Let's just say Oregon is gonna do something special. Especially with him behind the helm."

Dillingham's vision is part of what he's most intrigued about with the opportunity to play at Oregon.

"I would say Coach Dillingham was really the big one. The offense that he calls is more complicated than you think. And then Coach Klemm and his way to develop players is one of the big things that I’m really looking forward to.”

This time around McVay was joined by his parents and it was their first time in Eugene.

"They got a chance to talk to the coaches and meet them. I'd say they did a real good job. My mom and dad were very impressed with the staff.”

With official visits to Oregon, Texas A&M and Michigan State in the books, McVay is confident in the direction that things are going in his recruitment, and is eying a commitment with a date in mind.

“I’m at the end game now. I plan on committing August 11," McVay said. "It’s the day before my Mom’s birthday. I figured I’d have two special days in a row. After taking all these trips I’m kinda ready to pick a school and I’m through so I can focus on my senior year.”

Where does Oregon stack up among McVay's top schools?

"I would say Oregon is one of the many schools that— it’s kind of hard to find what boxes they aren’t checking off. They do a lot of things right. As of right now they seem picture perfect.”

He even went as far as saying the Ducks have the lead.

"I would say they have the slight edge right now.”

McVay has two remaining official visits and is planning to use them to see Alabama when they face Texas A&M on October 8, and Florida when the Gators host LSU on October 15.

*WATCH MILES MCVAY HIGHLIGHTS*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE