The Ducks could be closing in on landing a commitment from one of their top offensive line targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

2023 offensive lineman Micah Bañuelos will come off the board this month.

The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder from Kennedy Catholic (Burien, Wash.) High School announced on Tuesday that he will be making his college commitment on July 25 at 3:00 pm PT.

Bañuelos is ranked a three-star (0.8652) prospect by the 247Sports composite and is working from a top three of Oregon, Texas A&M and USC.

He took official visits to each of his finalists, but the Ducks received his most recent trip on the recruiting trail on June 24.

"I’m most excited about the competition," he told Ducks Digest following the trip. "Although Oregon is a Pac-12 school as you can see their first opponent is Georgia. I know Coach Lanning is gonna do anything to his power to just play different teams and the type of mindset he’s on…he’s on that national championship mindset again as same as last year. He’s come to strike hard with that new staff too."

Bañuelos is an under the radar recruit drawing minimal attention from schools nationally, but he's well established as a top recruit on the West Coast, ranked the No. 56 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 9 recruit in Washington. Back in May he took home offensive line MVP honors as a top standout at the UC Report Elite Underclassmen camp in Oakland.

USC recruiting has flourished under new head coach Linclon Riley and the Trojans need to reel in some offensive linemen after landing just one in their 2022 signing class. Texas A&M has shown that they can land anyone in the country after their most recent record-setting class.

However, that said I still think Oregon is the team to beat here. Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivo have done a great job separating the Ducks from the rest of the pack in this recruitment and are still in search of their first offensive line commit in 2023.

Furthermore the Ducks have established that themselves as top contenders in the state of Washington after landing offensive linemen Josh Conerly Jr. and Dave Iuli in 2022. Those are just a few of the many connections on the roster aiding Oregon's efforts here.

I listed Bañuelos in my next recruits to commit to Oregon story and I'm not wavering now.

