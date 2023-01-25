Oregon Football Recruiting 2024 Hot Board: Quarterback

Quarterback has been one of it not the most interesting position to follow on the recruiting trail for Oregon Ducks football.

In the past three years the program has signed scholarship quarterbacks Ty Thompson (2021), Bo Nix (2022 via Auburn), and Austin Novosad (2023). The Ducks landed Novosad shortly after hiring Will Stein as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Dante Moore flipping his commitment from Oregon to UCLA.

The team also added local 2023 quarterback Brock Thomas from Sheldon as a preferred walk-on. With Nix back for one last ride in 2023, the Ducks finally have some continuity in their starting quarterback.

Now the focus is on finding a talented passer in the 2024 class, which is especially important given the fact that quarterbacks like to announce their commitments early to help their school build a recruiting class.

Here are some of the top targets for Oregon at quarterback in the 2024 class.

Last updated: Jan. 25, 2023

Dylan Raiola (Chandler, AZ)

Raiola is the most heavily-discussed player in the country, and for good reason. Ranked the No. 1 player in the country by 247Sports, he's one of the most dynamic passers you'll find at 6'3", 220 pounds.

After making an early commitment to Ohio State, he de-committed from the Buckeyes in December. While he maintains that his recruitment is still open, there's been a lot of buzz surrounding four schools: Georgia, Nebraska, USC and Oregon.

Oregon has flourished on the recruiting trail in the state of Arizona, signing four players from the state in their 2023 recruiting class, including A'mauri Washington, Raiola's former teammate at Chandler.

Georgia has looks to hold the lead after winning the national championship, Raiola's father played his college ball in Lincoln, and Lincoln Riley is one of the best recruiters and developers of quarterbacks you'll find. Don't count out Will Stein and the Ducks yet, but it looks like a tough battle here.

Elijah Brown (Santa Ana, CA)

Elijah Brown is another huge name at quarterback in the 2024 class class. Playing at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei High School, he's solidified himself as one of the best offensive talents in Southern California.

After seeing Brown play in multiple games last year, poise, football IQ and arm talent are some of his traits that stand out most. He may not be as physically imposing as other quarterbacks in the class at 6'2", 180 pounds, but he can make any throw and didn't lose a game at the high school level until the Southern Section title game against powerhouse St. John Bosco.

Brown has taken numerous visits to Eugene and spoken very highly of Dan Lanning's coaching staff. There isn't quite as much competition here as Raiola, but this too projects to be a serious battle with Lincoln Riley at USC.

Even so, he should be a top priority for Will Stein as some of the best quarterbacks typically hail from Southern California.

Michael Van Buren (Baltimore, MD)

Van Buren is a prospect that has had high interest in the Ducks for a while now, taking his most recent visit to Eugene on Jan. 21 along with numerous teammates from St. Frances Academy--a school consistently in the discussion among the nation's best.

He also placed Oregon in his top eight schools back in December along with the likes of Penn State, Maryland and Oklahoma. Van Buren is a bit undersized compared to other quarterbacks on this board at 5'11.5", 185 pounds, but he may be the most athletic.

I like his quick release, deep ball accuracy and ability to extend plays. That's part of the reason he's earned Under Armour All-America distinction heading into his senior year. This is a recruitment where distance will be a hurdle to overcome, but we've seen the Ducks do it before and they're off to a strong start.

Austin Mack (Folsom, CA)

Mack is the top quarterback in Northern California this cycle, and he's hard to miss at 6'6", 210 pounds. As a junior he threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns against just five interceptions.

He has 11 reported offers, which mainly consist of Pac-12 and West Coast programs, but his recruitment could pick up more national interest as he continues to excel at one of the state's top football programs.

He's been to Oregon before, but Washington is generating some buzz in this recruitment after a visit to Seattle on Jan. 21. This makes sense seeing that quarterback is a priority for Kalen DeBoer after losing Lincoln Kienholz to Ohio State and not signing a passer in 2023.

Other names: Demond Williams (Ole Miss commit), Isaac Williams (Draper, UT),

TC Manumaleuna (Salem, OR)

