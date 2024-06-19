Is Oregon Football's Dillon Gabriel the Big Ten's Heisman Trophy Favorite?
A "no-brainer" to pick Oregon could be the best decision of Dillon Gabriel's career.
The former UCF and Oklahoma quarterback decided to play a sixth year of collegiate football in order to improve his NFL Draft grade. Being in Heisman Trophy contention, especially winning the award, would go a long way towards that end.
One national columnist has Gabriel as the favorite out of the Big Ten Conference for college football's most prestigious award. Gabriel leads a group that includes Ohio State's Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins, Penn State's Drew Allar, and Michigan's Donovan Edwards.
The Big Ten has not won the Heisman since Buckeye Troy Smith took home the award after the 2006 season. Joining the league this fall, both Oregon (Marcus Mariota, 2014) and USC (Caleb Williams, 2022) have won the award since then.
On3's Jesse Simonton said Gabriel could replicate his numbers from Norman this fall in Eugene.
"The sixth-year senior should flourish as a top candidate playing on a stacked offense on a Top 5 team with championship expectations," Simonton said.
Gabriel was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection last season, completing 69.3% of his throws for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also had a team-high 12 rushing touchdowns, second nationally among quarterbacks.
Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein helped Bo Nix take his game to another level and become a Heisman Trophy finalist. He'll have plenty to work with as Gabriel enters the fall already ranking fourth in NCAA history in career total touchdowns (152), seventh in total yards (15,925), eighth in passing yards (14,865) and eighth in passing touchdowns (125).
"His film study, the way he takes care of his body, it’s truly like coaching a pro," Stein said in a recent appearance with Andy Staples.
While Gabriel's ultimate goal is to become a pro, first up will be a season with championship and Heisman hopes.
