Oregon Baseball's Bryce Boettcher Named to ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team

For the second consecutive year, an Oregon baseball player has won a Gold Glove. Two-sport athlete Bryce Boettcher becomes the fifth Duck to take the honor.

May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28, R) celebrates with second baseman Drew Smith (17) after defeating San Diego 5-4 in extra innings of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional game at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Gold Gloves are becoming the norm in Eugene.

Oregon baseball's Bryce Boettcher has been named to the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team. Rawlings made the announcement Tuesday.

The senior outfielder from Eugene had a 1.000 fielding percentage this past season, committing no errors in 142 chances. The two-sport athlete was one shy of the school record for assists, finishing with six in 2024.

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Oregon outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28) catches a fly ball off of Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette (not pictured) for an out during the first inning at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Boettcher was named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team in May. He helped the Ducks to a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, where they went undefeated to reach a second consecutive Super Regional.

"We take pride in playing great defense," Boettcher told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus earlier this month.

After a stellar career, Boettcher ends up fourth all-time in outfield assists at UO with nine. This comes as he only played a single season as a full-time starter.

This marks the second straight season with a Gold Glove being won by an Oregon Duck. Last season, third baseman Sabin Ceballos took the honor. Three other Ducks have won the award: Gabe Matthews, 2019; Austin Grebeck, 2016; Mitchell Tolman, 2015. Two others have been Gold Glove finalists: Colby Shade, 2023; Robert Ahlstrom, 2021.

