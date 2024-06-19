Oregon Baseball's Bryce Boettcher Named to ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team
Gold Gloves are becoming the norm in Eugene.
Oregon baseball's Bryce Boettcher has been named to the 2024 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team. Rawlings made the announcement Tuesday.
The senior outfielder from Eugene had a 1.000 fielding percentage this past season, committing no errors in 142 chances. The two-sport athlete was one shy of the school record for assists, finishing with six in 2024.
Boettcher was named to the Pac-12 Conference All-Defensive Team in May. He helped the Ducks to a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, where they went undefeated to reach a second consecutive Super Regional.
"We take pride in playing great defense," Boettcher told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus earlier this month.
After a stellar career, Boettcher ends up fourth all-time in outfield assists at UO with nine. This comes as he only played a single season as a full-time starter.
This marks the second straight season with a Gold Glove being won by an Oregon Duck. Last season, third baseman Sabin Ceballos took the honor. Three other Ducks have won the award: Gabe Matthews, 2019; Austin Grebeck, 2016; Mitchell Tolman, 2015. Two others have been Gold Glove finalists: Colby Shade, 2023; Robert Ahlstrom, 2021.
