Oregon Football Lands Commitment From 4-Star Athlete Brandon Finney
The Oregon Ducks were already on a roll in the 2025 recruiting cycle, sitting with a top-10 class, and gaining momentum with multiple top-tier prospects.
But on Tuesday that class got even stronger.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD) athlete Brandon Finney committed to Oregon, picking the Ducks over Penn State, Ohio State, and South Carolina.
“Grateful for the many opportunities, but I’m ready to work GO DUCKS!!” Finney told Fawcett.
With the commitment from the 6-2, 190-pound Finney, the Ducks now hold 10 commitments in the 2025 class, including nine of those pledges sitting as four-star recruits.
Last year with McDonogh, Finney had 51 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns. However, Finney wasn't just a difference-maker on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Finney also hauled in three interceptions and made 22 total tackles from his corner spot.
Finney is also a track star, running a 10.85 100-meter dash and a 21.84 200-meter dash in his junior season, qualifying for the Maryland Class A state finals, per 247Sports.
As it stands, Finney ranks as the No. 191 overall player, the No. 8 athlete and the No. 4 player in the state of Maryland, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite ranking of the four major recruiting services. On3 is the highest on Finney individually, ranking him as the No. 131 overall player, the No. 5 athlete and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland.
He currently projects as a corner at the college level.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.