The offensive line is a significant position of need for Oregon in the 2023 recruiting class with four of Oregon's projected starters (Forsyth, Aumavae-Laulu, Walk and Bass) all entering their final seasons in 2022. Adrian Klemm and his offensive line staff were able to snag five-star Josh Conerly Jr. late in the 2022 cycle, as well as Dave Iuli and Kawika Rogers, but this could very well be the position Oregon loads up on the most in 2023.

Here are the top names to monitor on the trail for the Ducks, all of which have already been to campus.

Spencer Fano (Provo, UT)

The Ducks have an awesome shot early on here with Fano. He's a recruit that's not in any sort of rush to make a commitment. It was important for the new staff to get him on campus to build that relationship after the transition.

Fano has no shortage of suitors as the No. 2 player in Utah for 2023, with Oregon, Utah, BYU and both Michigan schools standing out. Utah is a state that's been very kind to the Ducks in recent years, so they'll look to keep that going. Fano has one official visit set for Utah on June 24. He's a bit on the lighter side for 6'5" at 267 pounds but he's very athletic and fundamentally sound.

READ MORE: Spencer Fano recaps Oregon visit, meeting new staff

IOL Micah Bañuelos (Burien, WA)

Bañuelos is a top prospect in the Northwest this cycle and has drawn interest outside of the Pac-12, most notably in Texas A&M. The Aggies made a very solid impression but it remains to be seen if he's a take for them due to his smaller size at 6'3", 285 pounds.

On the Oregon end Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivo have a very strong relationship, which gives the Ducks a great shot. Oregon, Washington and USC will all get official visits.

READ MORE: Micah Bañuelos planning official visits

OT Miles McVay (East Saint. Louis, IL)

McVay is a massive body out of the Midwest standing at 6'7", 330 pounds. The Under Armour All-American has 35 reported offers and made it out to Oregon this spring for an unofficial visit--a sign of strong mutual interest.

This summer is shaping up to be busy for McVay, who looks like he'll take official visits to Texas A&M (June 3-5), LSU (June 9-11) and Arkansas (June 21-23). He'll get back out to Eugene on June 24, which is shaping up to be a huge weekend for Oregon.

McVay is planning to commit in late October or early November.

READ MORE: Miles McVay breaks down Oregon visit

OT Logan Reichert (Kansas City, MO)

Reichert is one of the better prospects coming out of Missouri this cycle, earning a four-star (0.9049 per 247Sports composite) rating and top-ten ranking in the state.

The towering 6-foot-7, 357 pound offensive lineman made it out to Eugene in late April and promptly placed Oregon in his top eight following the visit along with LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole. Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennssee.

Add in Dan Lanning and Greg Jones' roots in Missouri and the Ducks are in a great spot here.

IOL Landen Hatchett (Ferndale, WA)

Hatchett has been a frequent visitor for Oregon under both the old and new coaching staffs. He was recently in town for his Oregon official visit. The 6'3", 295 pound offensive lineman is also trains with Ford Sports Performance (FSP), an elite talent factor out of the Seattle area.

FSP has been very kind to Oregon in terms of a strong relationship, with 2023 commits Kodi DeCambra, and Ashton Cozart linked to the program, so we know the Ducks have a strong in there. Hatchett is working from a top five of Oregon, USC, Michigan, Texas A&M and Washington and has not set a commitment date.

READ MORE: Landen Hatchett talks Oregon interest

OT Kadyn Proctor (Des Moines, IA)

Kadyn Proctor is ranked as the top tackle in the 2023 class by 247 and he's just about as big a name as you'll find.

The Iowa native was on campus in Eugene this spring and will make a return trip on the star-studded June 24th weekend for his official visit. He'll also take official visits to Arkansas State (June 6-8), Alabama (June 10-12), Penn State (June 17-19) and Michigan (September 3).

Proctor might be a tough pull from the midwest, but Oregon could make up a lot of ground on that official visit.

OT Samson Okunlola (Brockton, MA)

Also known as Pancake Honcho, Okunlola made his way across the country for a visit in May and had a lot of good things to say about Oregon aside from the staff giving him pancakes in his photoshoot.

Okunlola hasn't announced his official visit schedule or a commitment date, but the Ducks have positioned themselves to get him back on campus before a decision. Just about every blue-blood program is pursuing the five-star talent including Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State to name a few.

READ MORE: Samson Okounlola recaps Oregon visit

