Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List: Jan. 27-29

Oregon Football is hot on the recruiting trail after their latest commitment of former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson.

Now attention turns back to the visit front. After being out on the road all over the country this week, the Oregon coaches return to Eugene to host recruits for visits. Most of the players expected in town are from the 2024 class and beyond, but their is at least one 2023 recruit on campus this weekend that will steal all the headlines.

Below you'll find our most updated list of recruits that Ducks Digest has either confirmed or who have announced on social media that they will be in Eugene for a visit.

2023

ATH Nyckoles Harbor (Washington D.C.)

247Sports Composite rating: 5-star (0.9901)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 19 Natl., No. 1 ATH, No. 1 in DC

ATH Anthony Alonzo (Oakland, CA)

247Sports rating: 3-star (0.8000)

247Sports ranking: No. 236 ATH, No. 353 in CA

2024

LB Justin Williams (Conroe, TX)

247Sports Composite rating: 4-star (0.9691)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 54 Natl., No. 4 LB, No. 7 in TX

WR Jeremiah McClellan (St. Louis, MO)

247Sports Composite rating: 4-star (0.9271)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 184 Natl., No. 31 WR, No. 4 in MO

EDGE Jaxson Jones (Yuma, AZ)

-Recently de-committed from Washington

247Sports Composite rating: 3-star (0.8506)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 602 Natl., No. 41 EDGE, No. 10 in AZ

DL Kaho Tuihalamaka (Santa Ana, CA)

247Sports rating: 3-star (0.8400)

247Sports ranking: No. 72 DL, No. 116 in CA

TE Ryner Swanson (Laguna Beach, CA)

247Sports Composite rating: 3-star (0.8650)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 513 Natl., No. 22 TE, No. 46 in CA

S Brooklyn Cheek (Modesto, CA)

247Sports rating: 3-star (0.8600)

247Sports ranking: No. 54 S, No. 73 in CA

LB Naki Tuakoi (Oakland, CA)

247Sports rating: 3-star (0.8800)

247Sports ranking: No. 29 LB, No. 40 in CA

ATH Sosefo Akuila (Oakland, CA)

OL Mason Vicari (Sacramento, CA)

2025

WR Dallas Wilson (Tampa, FL)

*Committed to Oregon*

Reported offers: Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, Penn State

WR Dakorien Moore (Duncanville, TX)

247Sports Composite rating: 5-star (0.9966)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 8 Natl., No. 1 WR, No. 1 in TX

OL Siosiua Vete (Oakland, CA)

LB/ATH Zach Thompson (Gilbert, AZ)

Reported offers: Washington

DL Osana Vaeao-Saga (Hayward, CA)

2026

DL Tomuhini Topui (Santa Ana, CA)

Reported offers: USC, TCU, Utah, Colorado, Louisville

Reported visitors

2024 WR Tyseer Denmark (Philadelphia, PA)

-Committed to Oregon

247Sports Composite rating: 4-star (0.9547)

247Sports Composite ranking: No. 87 Natl., No. 15 WR, No. 2 in PA

