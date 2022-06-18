Taking a look at some of the latest names coming to Eugene this weekend.

The month of June is crucial for Oregon football in the 2023 recruiting class. Next weekend will undoubtedly feature more talent than this weekend, with names like Matayo Uiagalelei and Jayden Wayne set to flock to Eugene.

But that doesn't mean there aren't some really talented recruits on campus this weekend to coincide with a big camp the Ducks are hosting. Here are some of the 2023 recruits that are on campus this weekend, all of which have either posted their visit plans or been confirmed by Ducks Digest.

QB Avery Johnson (Maize, KS)

Johnson is right up there with Dante Moore for Oregon's top quarterback target this cycle after missing out on Jaden Rashada. He's fresh off an official visit to Kansas State, who has been surging in his recruitment along with a trip to Seattle to see the Huskies. He previously said he wanted to commit before the Elite 11 finals later this month. Will that affect things with Moore as he heads to Texas A&M this weekend with no set commitment date?

DL David Hicks (Katy, TX)

Hicks is the No. 1 defensive lineman this cycle according to 247 and with good reason. The former Allen standout has just about every school giving chase, with recent trips to Michigan State, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Fortunately the Ducks got him on campus for an unofficial in the spring, so they still have a good shot on this official visit. But this is far from a done deal. He previously spoke highly of defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

EDGE Colton Vasek (Austin, TX)

Vasek is another big-time target coming in from the Lone Star State this weekend for an official visit.

He was on campus in the spring and recently took official visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Clemson, where his former teammate, quarterback Cade Klubnik, signed a year ago. The feeling here is that Oregon has a really great shot, especially after landing in is top five with the aforementioned schools and Texas Tech.

WR Johntay Cook II (DeSoto, TX)

Cook is another massive talent on campus this weekend. Oregon has a ton of momentum recruiting wide receivers after landing Kyler Kasper ('22), Jurrion Dickey ('23) and Ashton Cozart ('23).

They'd love to keep things going with Cook, who just received five-star status in the new 247 rankings. But they'll have to hold off schools like Texas and Texas A&M who have done a TON of work much earlier in this recruitment.

And you can't leave out Ole Miss either.

I saw Cook play in person last year and he's a very agile, smooth operator on offense. There's a lot of work to do for the Ducks, but getting him to come out for an official visit after not landing in his top five is a great start.

OL Logan Reichert (Kansas City, MO)

It's great for the Ducks to get Reichert on campus, especially after getting eliminated by five-star Kadyn Proctor, who narrowed his suitors to Alabama and Iowa on Friday.

The Missouri native has been very high on the Ducks, who likely lead at this point in his recruitment. Aiding their chances are having strong connections with fellow Missouri natives Dan Lanning and new coaching addition Greg Jones.

CB Caleb Presley (Seattle, WA)

Presley is a name that doesn't need much of an introduction. He's been to Eugene practically a million times, most recently for the spring game.

He's fresh off an official visit to Michigan State that looks to have made a significant impression, but the Ducks have to feel great about where they stand here. Presley is teammates with 2022 signee Josh Conerly Jr. and placed Oregon in his top 12 last month. He's mentioned cutting his list to six soon and I fully expect the Ducks to be included.

S Tyler Turner (San Antonio, TX)

Turner is arguably the top safety target for Oregon right now after visiting in the spring.

Right after that trip the former Baylor commit narrowed his list to the Ducks and the Oklahoma Sooners, who he visited officially earlier this month. I think Oregon leads here and is looking to wrap this one up this weekend.

Turner has not announced a commitment date.

CB Kayin Lee (Ellenwood, GA)

Lee is a former Georgia commit that is likely taking this trip because of the Dan Lanning factor.

He's recently made it out to Ohio State and Nebraska for visits. The Adidas All-American defensive back is among the best in the country and would be a great add for the Ducks, who have put a majority of their focus on Presley as well as Rodrick Pleasant.

ATH Robert Stafford (Melbourne, FL)

Stafford is a bit of a newer name on Oregon's radar. The four-star Florida athlete has 44 reported offers and recently stopped in Lexington for an official to Kentucky.

Also on the schedule are trips to Oregon, Miami and Arkansas with a commitment nearing.

