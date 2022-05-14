The Ducks are getting one of their biggest targets back on campus for a crucial visit.

Things continue to get interesting in Oregon's pursuit of a 2023 quarterback.

Pittsburg (Calif.) 5-star (0.9856 on 247Sports Composite) quarterback Jaden Rashada will make his way back to Eugene this weekend for an unofficial visit, as first reported by Brandon Huffman of 247Sports and confirmed by a source to DucksDigest.com.

Rashada has been closely linked to Oregon for some time, but it looks on the outside like things may be swaying in favor of Ole Miss after the Rebels got him on campus for their spring game, his third trip out to Oxford. That visit just so happened to be the same day the Ducks held their spring game, the single biggest recruiting event on Oregon's calendar aside from Saturday night live.

During that same trip to the Southeast, Rashada made a stop in Baton Rouge to visit LSU. Nearly half of the SEC has turned up the heat in their pursuit of the elite passer, with Texas A&M also hopping in the boat within the last month, an offer he called a "dream" offer.

"Playing the biggest football. Just that crowd, Texas. That's a pretty neat opportunity that I'll try to make the most of," he said of the offer after earning an invite to the Elite 11 Finals.

2023 Pittsburg QB Jaden Rashada Matt Solorio/SI All-American Jaden Rashada is the top remaining uncommitted quarterback on the West Coast and a major priority for Oregon.

The communication between the Ducks and the talented signal caller has been increasing this spring, and he's built a strong bond with the staff.

"It's been pretty heavy. Me and Coach Dillingham and Lanning built a great relationship," Rashada said. "Those are two real good dudes. They're pretty genuine."

In the time since Rashada has last been to Eugene, the Ducks have hosted quarterback Dante Moore, another elite 2023 quarterback who attends Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. Moore is viewed as a Notre Dame lean at this time, but LSU is also in the picture and the Ducks looked like they made a significant impression during his visit.

As for Rashada, Oregon has some ground to make up in this recruitment, but the fact that he's visiting unofficially is a positive sign, as he'll likely take an official visit to Eugene as well. Rashada has yet to announce another round of top schools and has not locked in a decision date.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class ranks 30th in the country according to 247Sports after securing a verbal commitment from Picayune (Miss.) quarterback Dante Dowdell on Friday.

