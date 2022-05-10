Tyler Turner is a former Baylor commit who is closing in on 20 reported offers.

The new Oregon Ducks staff is determined to reignite the recruiting pipeline to the Lone Star State.

After signing 2022 Shoemaker (Killeen, Tex.) defensive back Khamari Terrell, Oregon is set to host 2023 defensive back Tyler Turner for a visit this weekend. He announced his upcoming visit over social media on Monday.

Turner, a 3-star (0.8816 per 247Sports Composite) prospect from Brennan High School in San Antonio, landed an offer from the Ducks on May 6, the same day Oregon Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matt Powledge visited Brennan.

Powledge has become the face of Oregon's recruiting efforts in Texas, and the offer clearly carries some significant weight for Turner, who wasted no time setting up a trip out to Eugene.

Turner was formerly committed to the Big-12 champion Baylor Bears and Dave Aranda, but chose to reopen his recruitment on March 9 following offers from Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Brennan S Tyler Turner Visits Oklahoma Tyler Turner on Instagram (@realtylerturner) Tyler Turner flexes during a photo shoot on a visit to the University of Oklahoma.

Big schools across the country have had their sights set up Turner, as offers from Ole Miss, USC, Oregon, Auburn and Michigan State have all come flooding in since his de-commitment.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has taken trips to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas this spring. He's also scheduled an official visit to Utah for June 11-12, adding more flavor to what's shaping up to be a heavily-contested recruitment.

As a junior in 2021, Turner totaled 86 tackles and three interceptions, while also forcing three fumbles.

Brennan S Tyler Turner Tyler Turner on Instagram (@realtylerturner) Safety Tyler Turner playing for the Brennan Bears during the 2021 season.

Tyler Turner Visits Texas Longhorns Tyler Turner on Instagram (@realtylerturner) Brennan Bears defensive back Tyler Turner poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Texas.

The Brennan Bears finished the 2021 season with a 13-1 record, going 8-0 in conference play in District 29. The Bears fell to to Lake Travis 42-17 in the quarterfinals of the 6A Texas State Playoffs.

*WATCH TYLER TURNER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

