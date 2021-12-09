Ducks Lose Commitment From 2022 OL Cameron Williams

2022 Duncanville offensive tackle Cameron Williams has de-commited from Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Williams committed to Oregon in early July on the same day the Ducks exploded on the recruiting trail and landed commitments from Texas wide receiver Nicholas Anderson, who has since flipped to Oklahoma, as well as Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) offensive lineman Michael Wooten.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound prospect is one of the most dominant linemen in Texas and plays for a school that prides itself on running the ball and roots its identity in the trenches, so it's not hard to see why Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal coveted him as a recruit.

Williams also landed offers from Florida and the in-state TCU Horned Frogs in the days following Cristobal's departure. The Ducks have now lost two commitments in the state of Texas, with wide receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. and safety Landon Hullaby the only two Lone Star prospects remaining in the class from the original five that were in the fold this summer.

This attrition on the recruiting trail is to be expected with Cristobal's ties in the South as well as the expected departure of Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal to follow Cristobal to Miami. In 2022 the Ducks still hold commitments from Wooten as well as Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) High School product Dave Iuli, who's worth monitoring because USC was heavily in the mix prior to his commitment to Oregon.

Oregon's 2022 recruiting class has lost four commitments since Cristobal's departure and now sits at 15 total prospects.

