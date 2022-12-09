The transfer portal has served as a newer wrinkle in the world of recruiting. It's become a second chance for many coaching staffs to circle back around on players they missed out on the first time around recruiting out of high school.

That looks like it's the case with Oregon and Traeshon Holden, a wide receiver transfer from Alabama that's in Eugene this weekend to visit the Ducks.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound wide receiver enjoyed some success during his two years with the Tide, turning in his strongest season yet in 2022. Holden reeled in in 25 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, averaging 13.2 yards per catch.

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden runs after the catch against the Auburn Tigers. © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Utah State. © Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

A former four-star (0.9132) prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Holden was recruited heavily by Mario Cristobal and the former Oregon staff out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School. He took multiple trips to Eugene, so there's familiarity with the city and the program.

Seeing that Oregon is one of his first visits since entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5, there's clearly some serious mutual interest. The Ducks have a need at wide receiver after losing wide receivers Dont'e Thornton and Seven McGee to the transfer portal, and veteran Chase Cota is out of eligibility after one strong season in Eugene.

Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson are the two leading wideouts set to return in 2023, but Holden would give new offensive coordinator Will Stein a player who's ready to play from day one and already has proven production at the college level. The Ducks are also pursuing former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer after extending a scholarship offer earlier this week.

Recruitments are moving at a break-neck speed in the transfer portal era, so this is definitely a recruitment worth watching for the Ducks.

Oregon holds commitments from 2023 wide receivers Jurrion Dickey and Ashton Cozart and they're also bringing in Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna for a visit this weekend.

