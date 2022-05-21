The Ducks are making the Southern California talent an early priority in the 2024 class.

Oregon is on a bit of a hot streak with wide receiver recruiting after landing commitments from Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman and Jurrion Dickey this month. While 2023 is the main priority, Junior Adams and the Oregon staff are looking at their options in 2024, highlighted by Southern California prep Jordan Anderson.

The four-star (0.9000 per 247Sports Composite) prospect has taken trips to nearby UCLA as well as Tennessee and Tennessee State this spring. Now he's planning for a busy summer, with numerous schools in mind for visits.

Milikan WR Jordan Anderson Max Torres/Ducks Digest Jordan Anderson continues to reel in big offers as his recruitment gets off to a booming start.

"Oregon, Tennesse, Utah, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State and a lot more," Anderson said of schools he's looking to see this summer.

Recent offers have come in from Washington and Oregon State this month as more schools begin to see his skill, which was impossible to miss at last weekend's ESPN Elite Underclassmen camp.

One school that's in a great spot early is Tennessee, which landed a commitment from Anderson's former teammate in 2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

"I love everything about the Vols," he said. "I stay in contact with Nico every day so he keeps me up to touch about the offense and everything and what it'd be like if we go there together."

Prior to his Iamaleava's commitment, the two tripped up north to Eugene and the Ducks have continued to pursue the wideout, led by new Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams.

Jordan Anderson Visits Oregon Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson (0), poses with Nico Iamaleava (8) and Madden Iamaleava (9) inside Autzen Stadium.

"Oregon recently got bumped up in my options cause Junior Adams came out and watched me practice and gave me little tips when I was working out," Anderson said. "He definitely showed that he's a great mentor on and off the field. Oregon is definitely up there now."

The trip to see the 6-foot, 165-pounder in person is central to why he holds Oregon in such a positive light.

"Just showing me love," he said of why Oregon got bumped up. "He's always reaching out and reacting to my clips and showing me a lot of love and I just wanted to see it in person before I really put them in the top."

Jordan Anderson Visits Oregon Jordan Anderson Jordan Anderson poses during a visit in Eugene.

Anderson shed some more light on the relationship he's developed with Adams, which began on his visit to Oregon in January when he received his scholarship.

"When I went up there the first time when he offered me we had a great conversation about things off the field and things how they'd be on the field if I came to Oregon," he said. "And ever since then he's been in contact saying a lot of great things about Oregon, how I should get up there and stuff like that."

With 21 reported offers to his name as he approaches his junior season, Anderson isn't in a rush with the process.

"No top schools yet. I'm gonna wait with my parents and we're gonna make a decision together (about) what best fits me."

Gearing up for numerous trips this summer, Anderson is going to be looking at the whole picture when he gets on campus.

"Academics. Then you look at the campus where I'll be staying and stuff like that and then the football comes."

*WATCH JORDAN ANDERSON HIGHLIGHTS*

