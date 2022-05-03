Oregon Punter Will Hutchinson Enters Transfer Portal

The move would leave Oregon with just one punter on their roster current roster.

It looks like Oregon punter Will Hutchinson is on the move, or at least will be in the near future. The specialist announced on Monday that he's entered his name into the transfer portal.

"I want to start off by thanking the University of Oregon, all the Coaches, and all of my teammates, for the memories," Hutchinson wrote on Twitter. "Playing for the Oregon Ducks was a dream come true! With this being said I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. Thank you for everything Duck nation!"

Oregon Punter Will Hutchinson Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Will Hutchinson punts in Oregon Football's spring game.

Hutchinson came to Oregon prior to the 2021 season after spending time at Santa Barbara City College in 2020 and Iowa Western Community College in 2019. The 6-foot-5 punter went to high school at Barrington (Illinois) High School.

Hutchinson was the only punter available in Oregon's annual spring game. In what was his largest sample size as a Duck, Hutchinson kicked eight punts for a total of 354 yards, averaging 44.25 yards per punt. He had a long of 62 yards, had one touchback and pinned one punt inside the 20 yard-line.

The timing of this move is interesting because Oregon's primary punter Tom Snee is "away from the program" according to Head Coach Dan Lanning. He did not participate in spring football.

Washington State transfer specialist Andrew Boyle announced his verbal commitment to join Oregon on Jan. 30. It doesn't appear that he's enrolled at Oregon yet, since he wasn't seen at spring practice, but his signing was announced by the team on Feb. 2.

While at Washington State he was listed as a kicker/punter for the Cougars, and he had seven kickoffs in 2020.

