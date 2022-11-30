Oregon Ducks quarterback Jay Butterfield will enter the transfer portal. He announced his decision on social media Wednesday afternoon.

"Thank you Oregon football for the many amazing experiences over the past three years. I will be forever grateful for my time here in Eugene. I want to thank all of my coaches, academic advisors, fans, and most importantly, my teammates," Butterfield said in a social media post. "You have all helped me grow tremendously as a player and a person. The bonds I have made here are truly one of a kind and will never be forgotten. I also want to thank my family and my friends for all of your support. You all mean the world to me."

Butterfield threw four passes in two games during his time at Oregon.

He's the fourth player to enter the transfer portal this season, joining wide receivers Dont'e Thornton, Seven McGee as well as running back Byron Cardwell. His impending departure creates more uncertainty as the quarterback position, as Bo Nix and Ty Thompson are the only scholarship players that remain on the roster. Nix is still yet to make a decision to pursue the NFL Draft or return to Oregon in 2023.

The Ducks have quarterback Dante Moore committed in the 2023 class, but Kenny Dillingham's departure make it all the more important to get him to sign his national letter of intent during the early signing period in December.

