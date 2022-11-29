Skip to main content

Oregon Running Back Byron Cardwell to Enter Transfer Portal

Another big name on offense looks like he'll be playing his college ball elsewhere.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell will enter the transfer portal. He announced his decision on his Instagram story Tuesday.

Byron Cardwell Transfer Story

"I want to thank the Lord for everything He has done for me and I'm thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon," Cardwell penned on social media. "I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN

Cardwell is the second player to enter the transfer portal this week after wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced he was entering the portal Monday evening. He's the third player to enter the transfer portal this season, as wide receiver Seven McGee entered in early November.

The San Diego native signed with the Ducks as a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class along with the aforementioned McGee as a running back duo under Jim Mastro. 

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell takes a handoff from Anthony Brown vs. Cal.

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell takes a carry from quarterback Anthony Brown during a game against the California Golden Bears.

READ MORE: Oregon offensive coordinator hot board

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: How Does Dillingham's Departure Affect Oregon Recruiting?

With early signing period on the horizon the Ducks will need to act fast.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Oregon State
Play
Football

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

Taking look at candidates to take over the Ducks offense in Eugene.

Ducks Digest
Dont'e Thornton Utah
Play
Recruiting

Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton Enters Transfer Portal

Thornton becomes the first player to hit the portal since the end of the regular season.

Ducks Digest

Cardwell played in just two games for Oregon in 2022, totaling 76 rushing yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries. He also added 34 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. 

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell against the Washington State Cougars in 2021.

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell against the Washington State Cougars in 2021.

The running back's small role in 2022 came as a shock to many. He shined as a true freshman in 2021 following CJ Verdell's season-ending injury against Stanford, but the Ducks added three new running backs under the new coaching staff in Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James. Cardwell ran for 417 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries--a season that landed him on the Doak Walker Award watch list ahead of this year.

TORRES' TAKE: How does Kenny Dillingham's departure affect Oregon football recruiting?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: How Does Dillingham's Departure Affect Oregon Recruiting?

By Josh Parker
Dan Lanning Oregon State
Football

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Hot Board

By Josh Parker
Dont'e Thornton Utah
Recruiting

Oregon WR Dont'e Thornton Enters Transfer Portal

By Josh Parker
Dante Moore King
Recruiting

Torres' Take: What Does Dillingham's Departure Mean for Oregon Recruiting?

By Max Torres
Forsyth, Nix, Dillingham Oregon State Postgame Cropped
Football

Bo Nix Shares Thoughts on His Future Following OSU Loss

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Kenny Dillingham to Arizona State

By Josh Parker
Bo Nix Oregon State
Football

Three up/Three Down: Oregon Falls to Oregon State 38-34

By Mark Wang
Kenny Dillingham Oregon State Pregame
Football

Arizona State Hires Kenny Dillingham as New Head Coach

By Max Torres