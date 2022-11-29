Oregon Running Back Byron Cardwell to Enter Transfer Portal
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell will enter the transfer portal. He announced his decision on his Instagram story Tuesday.
"I want to thank the Lord for everything He has done for me and I'm thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon," Cardwell penned on social media. "I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN
Cardwell is the second player to enter the transfer portal this week after wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced he was entering the portal Monday evening. He's the third player to enter the transfer portal this season, as wide receiver Seven McGee entered in early November.
The San Diego native signed with the Ducks as a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class along with the aforementioned McGee as a running back duo under Jim Mastro.
With early signing period on the horizon the Ducks will need to act fast.
Cardwell played in just two games for Oregon in 2022, totaling 76 rushing yards and one touchdown on just 11 carries. He also added 34 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.
The running back's small role in 2022 came as a shock to many. He shined as a true freshman in 2021 following CJ Verdell's season-ending injury against Stanford, but the Ducks added three new running backs under the new coaching staff in Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James. Cardwell ran for 417 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries--a season that landed him on the Doak Walker Award watch list ahead of this year.
