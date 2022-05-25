Skip to main content

Oregon Secures Final Official Visit From 2023 Running Back Richard Young

The No. 2 running back in the 2023 class will be in Eugene from June 24-26.

2023 five-star running back Richard Young has announced a series of five official visits to prospective schools over the course of June, capping it off with a stop in Eugene from June 24-26.

Young is the No. 2 running back on 247 Composite and the No. 19 overall prospect nationally. He will take official visits to Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Georgia before rounding out his slate of visits in Eugene to see the Ducks. 

2023 RB Richard Young

Richard Young Oregon Visit

Young while on a visit to Oregon.

2023 RB Richard Young

richard-young-dan-lanning-oregon-visit

Young poses with Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning in his office.

Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham have made a concerted effort to attract the Florida product, with Young listing Oregon as one of his top seven schools back in April. Dillingham in particular has seemed to form a close relationship with the talented back, a promising sign for the Ducks, who had Young on campus for a successful visit in early May prior to securing the official visit. 

Some notable absences from his list of visits in contrast with his top seven schools are Texas A&M, fresh off the heels of pulling in one of the best college recruiting classes ever, and Ohio State. Young took to Twitter to clear things up that the Buckeyes are still one of his top schools. He stated on Twitter that he wouldn’t be taking his fifth official visit with the Buckeyes right before saying that he would be taking a visit with the Ducks.

Young sits atop a list of high-profile recruits at running back that the Lanning coaching staff has been pursuing for 2023. The recent commitment of 4-star Dante Dowdell out of Picayune, Mississippi, alongside the 2022 transfers of Noah Whittington and Mar'Keise Irving show that Locklyn is determined to bolster the running back room.

2023 RB Richard Young

Richard Young

Young while at Lehigh Senior High School.

Outside of Dowdell, the team is still pursuing four-stars Jeremiyah Love, Parker Jenkins, and Kaleb Jackson at running back for 2023.

With no official commitment date set for the 2023 product out of Lehigh Acres, Florida being the last stop on this series of visits could bode well for Oregon's chances in landing the coveted playmaker. 

*WATCH RICHARD YOUNG HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

