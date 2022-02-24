2022 Oregon Signees Dior Johnson, Kel'el Ware Named Finalists for SI All-American Team

Johnson and Ware are the latest five-star players headed to Eugene, and they're among the top performing players in all of high school basketball this season.

Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware have been named finalists for the Sports Illustrated All-American Team. The 2022 Oregon signees are among the 46 seniors on the list, along with 11 underclassmen.

Johnson, who was ranked No. 13 on the SI99, is currently attending Southern California Academy in Los Angeles — his 10th high school in less than four years. Originally a Syracuse commit, he committed to the Ducks back in June and signed in November.

The No. 4 point guard in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports, he chose Oregon over competing offers from Kentucky, Alabama, Washington, and a professional contract with the National Basketball League in Australia.

Ware, a 7-footer from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, picked Oregon back in August over Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas, and others. He ranked No. 42 on the SI99 and has scored over 1,000 points in his career — becoming just the second player in the last 10 years to do so at his school.

Both Johnson and Ware were named McDonald's All-Americans, becoming the first Oregon duo to participate in the game since Louis King and Bol Bol in 2018. They are the fifth and sixth Ducks to be named McDonald's All-Americans since Dana Altman took over in 2010.

The SI All-American team will be announced in April along with the SI All-American Player of the Year.

According to SI All-American, hundreds of student athletes around the country were evaluated over the past year for consideration as All-American candidates. Players are picked based on multiple factors including production, consistency, future projection and competition level.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE