Oregon Weather Adds Twist To Big Baseball And Football Recruiting Weekend
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It is a rare showcase weekend in Eugene and the weather is a storyline to watch.
The Oregon Ducks baseball team is hosting the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament, while the football team and coach Dan Lanning are bringing in a group of blue chip recruits that could help shape the future of the program.
Safe to say, national attention will be on Oregon's campus as one of the most visible weekends of the year ... one that can help extend the reach of the Ducks brand.
So, what about that moody spring weather? It's shaping up to be the perfect recruiting backdrop and baseball atmosphere in a college sports town bursting with energy.
Eugene's Weather Weekend
Researching multiple weather radars and platforms show that the Ducks are in (mostly) good luck. Of course, "it never rains in Autzen Stadium" ... but what about PK Park? Many Oregon fans in Eugene are waking up to a rainy Friday morning and wondering how the weather will unfold.
There is a a 50 percent chance of rain for the first game of the Eugene Regional at 12 p.m. PT between the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars. The former Pac-12 rivals could be battling in a little drizzle but it's the rainfall expected at that time is not significant at less than .01 inches.
The great news for the Ducks is, the rain should stop before their first pitch at 5 p.m. PT vs. the Yale Bulldogs. The high temperature is 62 degrees with a low temperature of 42 degrees. The full Eugene Regional schedule is here.
While Friday looks a little wet and cool, the weather should not have an immense impact on the postseason buzz that is building among Ducks fans. Then, Saturday and Sunday look like a picture-perfect setting for baseball and showing off to football recruits: mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the 70s.
Oregon Football's Big Recruiting Weekend
The Ducks are welcoming a large group of blue chip football recruits this weekend, including 4-star linebacker Toa Satele from Mililani, HI. As all these top prospects fly into Eugene, the weather could quietly help the recruiting pitch.
The Pacific Northwest has a reputation for rain but sunny skies can help recruits see the full picture without the visit being defined by bad weather. The official visits come at a great time with the baseball team charging towards the College World Series.
Not only are recruits are stepping onto a campus with an incredible athletic facilities (including the nearly-completed largest indoor practice facility in the nation) ... But also a packed postseason event with an energized Ducks fan base.
It undoubtedly helps Lanning and his coaching staff paint the picture of what it would be like for recruits to call Eugene home. Being an Oregon football player is more than just Nike or cool uniforms - it's a passionate community that thrives in the Big Ten Conference and competes deep in the postseason in more than just football.
Of course, the rain does come to Oregon but that's not something that Lanning is afraid of.
In 2025, Oregon had their fair share of rain games. As the Ducks hosted their first-ever College Football Playoff game, the weather forecast looked a bit dicey with a potential flood watch.
"Hopefully it’s interesting weather. I don’t know, it could be fun for somebody coming in,” Lanning said at the time.
"It's going to be a great atmosphere. You know, the 10-day forecast around here never necessarily holds true, so we'll see what that looks like as we prepare ourselves. But one thing I know I can count on is our awesome fans to make this a really fun experience for our student athletes."
The weather turned out to be fine for the CFP game vs. James Madison but the Ducks did have to fight through adverse conditions in other games last season. The Ducks cruised to rain-soaked wins over Wisconsin in Eugene and on the road in Iowa in back-to-back weeks.
Rain is not in the plan this weekend in Eugene. Instead, it's shaping up to a be a perfect showcase to show off what the Ducks have built in the baseball and football program.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus