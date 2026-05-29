Oregon Weather Adds Twist To Big Baseball And Football Recruiting Weekend

It is a rare showcase weekend in Eugene and the weather is a storyline to watch.

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is hosting the Eugene Regional in the NCAA Tournament, while the football team and coach Dan Lanning are bringing in a group of blue chip recruits that could help shape the future of the program.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Safe to say, national attention will be on Oregon's campus as one of the most visible weekends of the year ... one that can help extend the reach of the Ducks brand.

So, what about that moody spring weather? It's shaping up to be the perfect recruiting backdrop and baseball atmosphere in a college sports town bursting with energy.

Eugene's Weather Weekend

Researching multiple weather radars and platforms show that the Ducks are in (mostly) good luck. Of course, "it never rains in Autzen Stadium" ... but what about PK Park? Many Oregon fans in Eugene are waking up to a rainy Friday morning and wondering how the weather will unfold.

There is a a 50 percent chance of rain for the first game of the Eugene Regional at 12 p.m. PT between the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars. The former Pac-12 rivals could be battling in a little drizzle but it's the rainfall expected at that time is not significant at less than .01 inches.

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The great news for the Ducks is, the rain should stop before their first pitch at 5 p.m. PT vs. the Yale Bulldogs. The high temperature is 62 degrees with a low temperature of 42 degrees. The full Eugene Regional schedule is here.

While Friday looks a little wet and cool, the weather should not have an immense impact on the postseason buzz that is building among Ducks fans. Then, Saturday and Sunday look like a picture-perfect setting for baseball and showing off to football recruits: mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the 70s.

Oregon Football's Big Recruiting Weekend

The Ducks are welcoming a large group of blue chip football recruits this weekend, including 4-star linebacker Toa Satele from Mililani, HI. As all these top prospects fly into Eugene, the weather could quietly help the recruiting pitch.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheerleaders entertain the crowd before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Pacific Northwest has a reputation for rain but sunny skies can help recruits see the full picture without the visit being defined by bad weather. The official visits come at a great time with the baseball team charging towards the College World Series.

Not only are recruits are stepping onto a campus with an incredible athletic facilities (including the nearly-completed largest indoor practice facility in the nation) ... But also a packed postseason event with an energized Ducks fan base.

It undoubtedly helps Lanning and his coaching staff paint the picture of what it would be like for recruits to call Eugene home. Being an Oregon football player is more than just Nike or cool uniforms - it's a passionate community that thrives in the Big Ten Conference and competes deep in the postseason in more than just football.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the rain does come to Oregon but that's not something that Lanning is afraid of.

In 2025, Oregon had their fair share of rain games. As the Ducks hosted their first-ever College Football Playoff game, the weather forecast looked a bit dicey with a potential flood watch.

"Hopefully it’s interesting weather. I don’t know, it could be fun for somebody coming in,” Lanning said at the time.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere. You know, the 10-day forecast around here never necessarily holds true, so we'll see what that looks like as we prepare ourselves. But one thing I know I can count on is our awesome fans to make this a really fun experience for our student athletes."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The weather turned out to be fine for the CFP game vs. James Madison but the Ducks did have to fight through adverse conditions in other games last season. The Ducks cruised to rain-soaked wins over Wisconsin in Eugene and on the road in Iowa in back-to-back weeks.

Rain is not in the plan this weekend in Eugene. Instead, it's shaping up to a be a perfect showcase to show off what the Ducks have built in the baseball and football program.

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