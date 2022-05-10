Williams is in the transfer portal while also weighing his options for a professional career.

Oregon forward transfer Eric Williams Jr. could be closing in on a decision regarding the future of his basketball career.

After entering the transfer portal following the 2021-2022 season, Williams is set to visit San Diego and USC this week, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

During his two seasons with the Ducks, Williams averaged a combined nine points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He played in 57 total games, and shot 35% from beyond three-point range and 38.3 % from the floor.

Before suiting up for Dana Altman in 2020, he spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for Duquesne, a private university in Pittsburgh.

Oregon F Eric Williams Jr. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. flies in for a dunk against the USC Trojans.

Oregon F Eric Williams Jr. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. hangs from the rim following a dunk against the Oregon State Beavers.

Oregon F Eric Williams Jr. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. heaves a successful half-court shot vs. the Oregon State Beavers in Eugene.

Oregon finished the 2021 season with a 20-15 record, going just 11-9 in Pac-12 play before losing to Texas A&M in the NIT and missing the NCAA Tournament. Since the beginning of the offseason, the Ducks' roster has seen significant change.

Isaac Johnson transferred to Utah State and fellow big Franck Kepnang announced his transfer to Pac-12 rival Washington. Starting guard De'Vion Harmon will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Red Raiders of Texas Tech, while Jacob Young has exhausted his college eligibility.

Oregon has added some valuable pieces via the portal in Colorado transfer guard Keeshawn Barthelemy and South Carolina combo guard Jermaine Couisnard. Veteran guard Will Richardson has not publicly announced his intentions for the 2022 season, but both he and Quincy Guerrier are testing NBA Draft waters.

Center N'Faly Dante announced that he will return to Eugene, a valuable piece of the lineup from a season ago.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE