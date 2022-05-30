A great recruitment battle has been brewing out west around Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra. A four-star recruit in the 2023 class, DeCambra locked in six final schools a month ago -- all schools located on the West Coast.

Now, DeCambra is ready to settle the western turf war. The Honolulu, Hawaii native took to Twitter to announce his live commitment, which is set for Monday May 30 at 12 p.m. PST. You can watch the commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Before DeCambra gives one school a huge recruiting win over their rivals on Monday, here's a breakdown of the contenders and a look at Oregon's chances of landing the defensive back.

The Six Finalists

Kodi DeCambra Visits Oregon Kodi DeCambra DeCambra poses during a photoshoot at Oregon.

DeCambra's final six schools are: Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado, Arizona and Hawaii. Except for DeCambra's home state Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, all of the final schools are in the Pac-12.

Hawaii has an intriguing offer for DeCambra. The university is located in his home town of Honolulu. And DeCambra is being recruited by Coach Chris Brown, who is currently Hawaii's inside linebackers coach but just left his position as Bishop Gorman's defensive coordinator last season.

However, Hawaii may not provide the exposure and competition necessary for the number three recruit in Nevada. Even though he has been supportive of fellow recruits being offered by Hawaii on Twitter, expect DeCambra to look toward the Pac-12 schools for his commitment.

Kodi Decambra Visits Oregon Kodi DeCambra on Instagram (@kodi.decambra.24) DeCambra throws up an O during a visit to Eugene.

DeCambra's most recent Pac-12 visit was with Washington on the weekend of May 13. On that same viist was four-star wide receiver Rashid Williams, who has since committed to the Huskies.

Along with Washington, Oregon and Arizona are the three schools listed as "Warm" interest for DeCambra on 247 Sports. Arizona shocked many when it secured the No. 3 recruiting class in the Pac-12 last season.

The Wildcats even swiped one of Oregon's best in elite four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who flipped amid the uncertain coaching future under mario Cristobal. Arizona has upped its recruiting game lately, but Oregon will be looking for revenge on the recruiting trail.

Why Oregon?

DeCambra has taken two trips to Eugene in 2022 and has been very complimentary of his time in town.

If he opts for Oregon, DeCambra would be the fifth signee to Oregon's 2023 class. The Ducks made a huge two-for-one pick up when they signed Demetrice Martin as new Cornerbacks Coach; and not long received a commitment from Martin's son, four-star 2023 cornerback Cole Martin, a few weeks later.

Having both Martin and DeCambra in the fold would give the Ducks two top-20 defensive back recruits -- something not many schools can boast for the 2023 class. It would also make Oregon an extremely attractive destination for future defensive back recruits to come.

DeCambra has been recruited by Oregon's Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Matt Powledge. Between Powledge and Martin, the Ducks defensive back coaches have been hot on the recruiting trail; adding defensive backs Jahlil Florence and Khamari Terrell since joining the staff.

For DeCambra, Oregon offers competition, strong coaching, and a chance to match up against many of his finalists. Oregon offers the highest level of football on the list. Will DeCambra step up to the challenge?

Prediction

Heading into this one it looks like Oregon is the favorite, and it would be surprising to me if the star safety chose otherwise, but Arizona could be the other school to watch for here.

*WATCH KODI DECAMBRA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

