BREAKING: Dave Iuli Commits to Oregon

The Puyallup High School offensive lineman is hungry to get to work in Eugene, and he's determined to make an immediate impact in a Ducks uniform.

4-star offensive lineman Dave Iuli has committed to Oregon, he tells Ducks Digest.

Iuli chose Oregon over USC, Washington, Cal, and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 324-pound guard attends Puyallup High School, less than 40 miles from Seattle, and plays on both sides of the trenches.

Once the dead period ended, Iuli made official visits to Oregon State, Cal, Oregon, and USC. He told Ducks Digest after his visit that he built a strong bond with Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal, as well as the players.

"I just love the people and the environment — the love that I got from a lot of people and the love that I got from a lot of coaches and players," Iuli said. "I know I’m going to get that everywhere, but Eugene just felt a little bit different."

Iuli broke down his commitment with Ducks Digest and explained why Oregon was the right fit. He said he knew it was Oregon just two days ago, as he and his family were deciding between USC and Oregon.

But what pushed Oregon on top for Iuli and his family? The question isn't what, but rather who-- and it was Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal.

Dave Iuli Meet the Ducks' newest addition to the 2022 class. 6 Gallery 6 Images

"He's what kept us there," Iuli told Ducks Digest. "We picked which team had the best offensive line coach and which one has been staying close with me and has been in contact with me for the longest time, and it came out to Oregon.”

Mirabal received Iuli's first phone call after he and his family finalized the decision.

"He was really excited, but at the same time, he was letting me know that he’s ready to get to work.”

The next call was to Cristobal, who Iuli said was "more hyped than Coach Mirabal."

"He didn’t mostly tell me anything. He just basically screamed on the phone, but he just told me the same thing as Mirabal, that ‘we’re excited to have you. We can’t wait to get you on this journey with us. It’s gonna be a process.'

"That’s the kind of thing I like to hear from a head coach is that it’s going to be a process. That’s the type of process we gotta have in order to win a national championship.”

Iuli said it feels like a relief to have his decision made and that it's not easy, but he's excited to prepare for the the next chapter in his football career.

"Being a Duck is going to carry me a long way on my journey and during my career path, and I’m looking forward to it," said Iuli, who told Ducks Digest that he is shutting his recruitment down.

Iuli previously told Ducks Digest that one of the biggest factors in his recruitment was staying close to his family so that they could come to games. He decided to stay in the Pacific Northwest, and the decision had the stamp of approval from his family.

"My family is very happy with the decision," he said. "Everyone’s happy in this situation. If I'm happy, my family is happy."

Despite his satisfaction with coming to Eugene, he knows some people may not be so happy, as he's only 40 miles away from the University of Washington and was recruited heavily by the Huskies and their fans.

"A lot of people are gonna be disappointed with the choice," said Iuli, who is the highest-rated Duck commit from Washington since Jonathan Stewart in 2005. "It kinda bothers me a little bit not being the hometown hero, but at the same time, I gotta do what’s best for me.”

Another big factor that led to his choosing Oregon was how the Ducks have sent offensive linemen to the NFL. Four Ducks linemen have been picked in the last four NFL drafts, but he cared even more about building relationships with the players and coaches.

"I think the relationships with the coaches are important because they’re the ones that are gonna take me to the league," Iuli said. "I was also big on the brotherhood and the bond that I had with the players — I touched base with the players a lot closer."

Iuli is laser-focused on finishing his high school career at Puyallup and getting to Eugene to make an immediate impact. He's currently taking classes at the nearby Pierce College so that he can graduate in January and head to Eugene.

When he steps on campus, he is motivated to make a name for himself on the field.

"I’m definitely trying to start as a freshman. That’s the only goal right now," Iuli said.

He will have some elite offensive linemen to compete with, as he joins Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Michael Wooten, and Percy Lewis in the Ducks' loaded offensive line haul for 2022. Iuli said the Ducks' depth up front didn't faze him in his decision; it only motivated him.

"They can recruit all the guys they want. I told myself I’m gonna surpass every single person, even though we’re on the same team. Whoever is in front of my starting spot, I’m just gonna have to work for that."

Iuli is looking forward to playing in front of the Oregon faithful at Autzen Stadium and can't wait to hear people screaming his name. At the end of the month, he will head down I-5 South to Eugene, when he will work out with the coaches and recruits at Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp.

The Ducks' newest commit left a message for Ducks fans and a hint at what's to come:

"Be prepared. Dave Iuli coming in the way. CHOO CHOO! The Ducks fans better know: another Penei Sewell is coming through.”

*WATCH DAVE IULI HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

