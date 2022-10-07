Offensive lineman Bryce Boulton has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on social media.

He chose the Ducks over competing offers from Colorado, Hawaii and Idaho among others. Standing 6'3", 250 pounds the newest ducks pledge is rated a three-star (0.8600) prospect on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 998 recruit nationally, the No. 71 interior offensive lineman and the No. 84 recruit in California.

Boulton is the first offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks in the 2023 recruiting class under Dan Lanning and Adrian Klemm. The Southern California native is the first offensive lineman to commit to Oregon since Josh Conerly Jr., the 2022 signee who is also the highest-rated offensive line commit in program history under Dan Lanning.

Evaluation from SI All-American's Matt Solorio

"The first thing that stands out from the film is Boulton’s mobility. Mobility, a trait increasingly coveted by collegiate offensive line coaches, bears its fruit in downfield second-level blocking, which is plentiful in Boulton’s film.

Boulton frequently displays fantastic athleticism at the prep level, and even when he’s out in space, holds his own. Boulton’s inside hand placement and fast feet earn him plentiful pancakes. I also love his aggression in his pass sets. It feels like he trusts his athleticism as a safety net, which allows him to be aggressive in his sets.

The key to Boulton panning out is the mastering of fundamentals. If Oregon can harness the raw talent, Boulton should be a valuable addition to the Duck’s 2022 class.

Other Oregon offensive line recruits to monitor include Spencer Fano and Iapani Laloulu.

*WATCH BRYCE BOULTON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

