Elite RB Raleek Brown Commits to USC, Reunites With Lincoln Riley

Riley and the Trojans continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail ahead of the early signing period.

When USC hired Lincoln Riley to be its next football coach, it knew it was getting an ace recruiter. Less than a week into his tenure in Los Angeles, Riley has already landed multiple top recruits, with 2022 Mater Dei running back Raleek Brown joining the fold on Thursday.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Brown de-committed from Oklahoma on Wednesday, backing off a pledge he made back in February. He becomes the second former Sooners commit to follow Riley to USC, joining elite 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson, who flipped to USC on Nov. 30.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pound prep is believed by many to be the top all-purpose back in the country and he's had a dominant season for the undefeated Monarchs, who are set to play Northern California power De la Salle for a California State title. It's clear Riley prioritized getting him on board, as he appeared to be the first recruit he visited after taking over the USC program.

Obviously Brown won't have to travel far to play his college football, and both he and Nelson represent what Trojan fans are hoping is a new trend in the college football recruiting landscape. Keeping the top players in the Souther California area home to play for USC.

While his commitment is surely a step in the right direction for the program, it hasn't been all good news for the Trojans of late. Since Riley got the job, USC has lost commitments from cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock (Mission Hills, CA), Jalen Gould (Ordaell, NJ) and wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. (Mission Hills, CA). Prior to Riley's hire, the program also lost a commitment from Devin Brown, an elite 11 quarterback who has committed to Ohio State in the time since.

Riley and the Trojans clearly have the country's attention, and this could be the start of a very dramatic turn around between now and the early signing period set to begin on Dec. 15.

