Breaking Down Oregon Ducks' Transfer Portal Activity
In this story:
It's that time of year in college football when players across the country are getting eager and ready to put their names into the transfer portal, start fresh somewhere else.
The NCAA transfer portal for both the FBS and FCS officially opens on Jan. 2, the day after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, and will run for two weeks until Jan. 16.
So far, four Oregon Ducks players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal:
Senior defensive back Jahlil Florence
Redshirt junior wide receiver Justius Lowe
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Dakoda Fields
Sophomore defensive back Solomon Davis
Florence is a 6-1, 195-pound cornerback who finished with 35 tackles (27 solo, eight assisted), one sack, two interceptions, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in his time with the Ducks since 2022, having not played a snap since Nov. 18, 2023, at the Arizona State Sun Devils. He won't be with the team during the postseason and will have two years of college eligibility left.
Lowe is a 6-1, 195-pound wideout who has totaled 27 receptions for 259 receiving yards and one touchdown in his time in Eugene. He’ll have two years of college eligibility left. Lowe, a Portland, Oregon, native, had a ton of upside, but the depth at his position over the years and the injuries he had had to deal with made it hard for him to break through.
Fields is a 6-2, 198-pound cornerback who also will no longer be with the program during the postseason and will have three years of college eligibility remaining. He only had one assisted tackle this season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30.
Davis is a 6-0, 197-pound cornerback who had nine total tackles (six assisted, three solo) and 0.5 sacks over the course of two seasons under coach Dan Lanning. He will have two years of college eligibility left.
"The reality is, the portal opens in January. It doesn't open now," Lanning said. "You've got time to evaluate those options for you, and each person has to evaluate those options for themselves."
More names should start to file in from Oregon once their 2025 season officially ends. Last offseason, the Ducks had 14 outgoing transfers and 11 incoming transfers.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Receiver To Transfer Portal Amid Injury Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Intriguing Injury Report vs. James Madison
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Two Quarterback to Keep an Eye on in Transfer Portal?
Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and Arizona State Sun Devils redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt are two of the top prospects at their position to enter their name into the transfer portal. Per On3, Raiola is ranked as the No. 5 player available in the transfer portal, and Leavitt is No. 1 overall.
According to 247 Sports' Chris Hummer, the Ducks are an early school of interest for Raiola and his camp. Per On3's Pete Nakos, Leavitt is hearing from Oregon, along with the Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes, and LSU Tigers.
This is all dependent on how far the Ducks go in the upcoming College Football Playoff and if redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore doesn't return to the Pacific Northwest next season. Moore is garnering potential from scouts across the league as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft as of right now.
No. 5-seeded Oregon's first-round game against the Sun Belt Conference champions, the No. 12-seeded James Madison Dukes, is scheduled at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT/truTV/HBO Max.
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.