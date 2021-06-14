Ramel Lloyd Jr. Discusses Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks hosted the 6’6”, 195-pound small forward from Sierra Canyon for an official visit.

2022 4-star small forward Ramel Lloyd Jr. took his first official visit to Oregon from June 5 through June 7. He attends Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California.

Ramel Lloyd Jr. Oregon Visit One of the top players in California took in the Ducks on an official visit. 5 Gallery 5 Images

The Ducks offered Lloyd on Oct. 10, but he also holds offers from nearby USC, Washington, Arizona and Baylor, to name a few of his 27 total.

Lloyd Jr. is one of the best players in California, ranked as the No. 9 player in the state, as well as the No. 16 small forward in the country and the No. 66 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He spent the whole weekend with the Oregon coaching staff, but mainly with Assistant Coach Mike Mennenga, who is also serving as his lead recruiter for the Ducks.

“I talk to Coach Mennenga every day,” Lloyd Jr. told Ducks Digest. “The staff had a pitch, telling me how they see me fitting in their program, how it would be for me, telling me how it is at Oregon, and how I could be successful there.”

Lloyd Jr. got to visit the campus, including Autzen Stadium, Hayward, and the Jaqua Center. But the main attraction was Matthew Knight Arena.

“It was great,” he said of visiting the Ducks’ home arena. “Everybody loves Oregon for their colors and the flashy stuff. Being on that court with all the designs and everything was great. I got to shoot around and get a feel for the court.”

The Woodland Hills, California, native talked with Dana Altman and the rest of the coaching staff extensively, including going over film and going to dinner at BJ’s along with Franck Kepnang.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Lloyd Jr. said of Kepnang. “He’s down to earth.”

Lloyd Jr. talked a lot with Altman as well and had a lot of positive things to say about Oregon's head coach.

"He’s a really cool guy. He’s really straightforward," he said. "He’s a legendary coach, and just to be around him all weekend and hear him talk about basketball and pick his brain a bit was great.”

Altman has put together one of his best offseasons since being hired at Oregon in 2010. He has been active in the transfer portal, adding Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon, Rutgers guard Jacob Young and top JUCO wing Rivaldo Soares.

Altman also brought in 5-star center Nathan Bittle and will have 4-star center Isaac Johnson enroll this year as well. The Ducks haven’t signed anyone for the 2022 class yet, but Lloyd would be a great start.

“The play style at Oregon fits my game, and they’ve had a lot of guys in the past that have succeeded in that style,” Lloyd Jr. said.

“It’s great they’ve had a lot of different guys go to the league and do it in a lot of different ways. If you go to Oregon, you’ll have a shot. You still have a shot no matter how long you play there.”

The Ducks are expected to be a top team in the Pac-12 once again after falling to USC in the Sweet 16 last season.

“They’re going to have a really good team this year. That’s what Oregon is — you’re at the stage where they call you a ‘new blood.’ Schools like Oregon are supposed to have high-level guys like this every year.”

Lloyd Jr. has all the talent you'd expect from a high-profile recruit, but he isn't letting the pressure of getting to the NBA weigh on him.

“My main focus would be having fun and playing the game at a high level,” he said. “I’m not going in and looking for the one-and-done. I wanna go in and play my game and do the best I can do."

Lloyd Jr. said he is being recruited the hardest by Oregon, Arkansas, Georgetown, and Nebraska. He will make official visits to Georgetown, Nebraska, and Arkansas.

He plans to make his commitment decision on June 28.

