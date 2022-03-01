Skip to main content

REPORT: Oregon CB Jaylin Davies Enters Transfer Portal

The former four-star recruit moves on from Oregon after one season in Eugene.

Oregon cornerback Jaylin Davies has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Davies, a former four-star prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., signed with the Ducks in the 2021 class as one of five defensive backs in the class. He appeared in two games last season against Stony Brook and Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, recording three tackles in the latter game.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound corner will be a redshirt freshman next season and will have four years of eligibility.

The Ducks have a haul of young defensive backs that will be vying for playing time next season, especially at cornerback with the departure of Mykael Wright and DJ James. Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges are the likely starters with Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez and returners Avante Dickerson and Darren Barkins in the mix. Talented 2022 signees Jahlil Florence, Jalil Tucker, and Khamari Terrell round out the loaded group.

