2023 DL Hunter Osborne Places Oregon in Top Schools

Osborne, one of the best defensive linemen in entire country, is down to 10 schools.

2023 defensive lineman Hunter Osborne has placed the Oregon Ducks in his top ten school. The four-star prospect (rated .9514 per 247 Sports Composite) from Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) announced his updated list on Monday.

The other schools in the running for the 6-foot-4, 250 pounder include Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Miami, Auburn, and USC.

The new Ducks coaching staff re-offered Osborne on Jan. 10 after the previous staff extended an offer back in September. Osborne, the No. 13 defensive lineman in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports, has offers from every elite program you can name. He has recently taken visits to Clemson, LSU, and Alabama.

In the 2021 season, Osborne recorded 60 total tackles, including 10 for loss, along with 5.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hurries according to MaxPreps. His recruitment will certainly be one of the most highly-contested in his class.

Bolstering the defensive line will be one of the priorities for the Ducks in 2023 with players like Popo Aumavae and DJ Johnson exhausting their final year of eligibility after the 2022 season and Brandon Dorlus expected to get NFL looks.

The Ducks recently hosted a number of talented defensive linemen this past weekend, including Jayden Wayne, Matayo Uiagalelei, Lebbeus Overton, and Micaiah Overton.

