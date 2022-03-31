The 6-foot-7 wing from Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. chose the Ducks over Kentucky and Gonzaga.

Oregon's standing as an elite recruiting powerhouse continues to bloom.

2023 5-star forward Marquis "Mookie" Cook has committed to Oregon over Kentucky and Gonzaga. He announced his decision at halftime of the Geico Nationals on ESPNU.

Cook, a 6-foot-7 small forward hailing from Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., is the No. 4 (0.9989) player in the 2023 class, per 247 Sports Composite. He ranks as the top player in Arizona and the No. 2 small forward.

Cook narrowed his top schools list to three following a series of visits in the past couple of months. He visited Oregon in early February after checking out Kentucky, while also making it out to Gonzaga and Memphis.

Cook joins 4-star in-state point guard Jackson Shelstad as the verbal commits for Oregon's 2023 class. 2023 marks the third straight class in which the Ducks have landed at least one 5-star prospect, and the sixth class in the last seven to do so as well.

The newest Duck spent his first two years of high school at Jefferson High School in Portland, Ore. — his hometown. He transferred to Compass Prep, where he has helped the Dragons to a 24-4 record heading into the Geico Nationals.

In his Sports Illustrated blog written in February, Cook wrote that he loved talking to Chris Crutchfield, who has since left Eugene to lead the Omaha program. The addition of Cook for Oregon while having a vacancy in the staff is an impressive win for Dana Altman and the Ducks, especially over two blue-blood programs like Kentucky and Gonzaga.

Oregon has been recruiting Cook since being one of the first programs to extend an offer in January of 2020. He collected nearly 30 offers during his recruitment but decided to return to his home state and play for the Ducks.

