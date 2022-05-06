The Ducks lose a former 4-star recruit from their 2021 class who was expected to have a bigger role this fall.

Oregon sophomore safety Daymon David has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

David has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in nine games for Oregon in his true freshman season in 2021. He arrived in Eugene as a 4-star prospect from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, Md.

In his lone season at Oregon, David logged nine total tackles. He battled injuries throughout the year but was able to make contributions on defense and special teams.

Oregon Safety Daymon David © Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports David attempts to tackle Utah running back TJ Pledger (5).

David was sidelined this spring with a shoulder injury and didn't suit up for the spring game. But with the departure of Verone McKinley III and Jordan Happle, rotational players from 2021 were expected to step up in 2022.

There has been plenty of movement at the safety position this spring, including the return of JJ Greenfield, who starred in the spring game. Trikweze Bridges also made the move back to safety after lining up at cornerback for much of last season.

Oregon Safety Daymon David Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest David with Bradyn Swinson during spring practice.

The Ducks also return Bennett Williams and Jamal Hill, who will likely be among the starters at safety. Steve Stephens IV, Bryan Addison, and Hawaii transfer Donovan Dalton will also be in the mix next season.

Oregon Safety Bryan Addison Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Addison returns to Oregon's safety room after beginning his career as a wide receiver.

David is one of several Oregon players to enter the transfer portal since spring ball began, joining Kristian Williams, Jonah Miller, Will Hutchinson, Jaylan Jeffers, Jonathan Denis and Jaylin Davies.

