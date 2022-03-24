UCLA LB Transfer Mitchell Agude Narrows Top Schools, Sets Commitment Date
Former UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude has announced a top three of Oregon, Miami, and Washington. He will announce his destination on March 25 at 3 p.m. PST.
He previously included Tennessee in his top four schools before taking visits within the past month, including to Eugene from March 11-13.
Agude was one of the top players at the linebacker position in the Pac-12 last season, earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors by the league's coaches. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior recorded 54 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four forced fumbles.
In his two seasons at UCLA after transferring from Riverside Community College, Agude posted 78 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and seven forced fumbles.
If Agude chooses the Ducks on Friday, he should be eligible immediately and could be a prime candidate to steal a starting job given the Ducks' need for edge rushers. He provides two years of starting experience in the Pac-12, not to mention desirable traits in a linebacker with his burst, tackling prowess, and effort. He spent much of his time playing outside the box but can hold his own off the edge as well.
Oregon finds itself in a battle against its former head coach and its bitter rival for one of the top remaining names in the transfer portal.
