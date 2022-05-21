The Sooners commit is in Eugene this weekend for a visit.

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing, and Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are swinging away on their quest to maintain momentum on the trail.

They've added some playmakers from the high school ranks recently, including Kyler Kasper, Jurrion Dickey, and Dante Dowdell. 2023 4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart appears to be one of the next targets.

Cozart, who is currently committed to Oklahoma, confirmed on Twitter that he is in Eugene for a visit this weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound wideout from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, has been committed to the Sooners since early February, but appears to be keeping his options open. Cozart has compiled 34 reported offers, including the likes of Michigan and Louisville most recently.

2023 WR Ashton Cozart Ashton Cozart (@Ashton_Cozart25 on Twitter) Cozart on a visit to Oklahoma in January.

The previous Oregon staff swooped in with an offer last March, and it seems that the Ducks haven't taken their eyes off the Under Armour All-American despite the coaching change.

Cozart began his high school career at Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien, Wash. during his freshman year. He spent the 2020 season at Richland High School in North Richland Hills, Texas before transferring to Marcus prior to his junior year.

In his debut season at Marcus, Cozart racked up 680 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 36 catches — good for 18.9 yards per reception.

Lanning and this new staff are no strangers to flipping prospects committed to major programs. Oregon landed former 4-star Georgia running back commit Jordan James on National Signing Day.

In the 2022 cycle, the Ducks lost 4-star wide receiver Nicholas Anderson after he flipped to Oklahoma. If Oregon is able to snatch Cozart, it would be sweet revenge against the Sooners.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE