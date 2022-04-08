The Ducks land their second verbal commitment in the 2023 class.

2023 3-star defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e has announced his commitment to Oregon. He announced his decision at his school, Layton Christian Academy in Layton, Utah.

Pome'e is the No. 7 player (0.8688 per 247 Sports Composite) in Utah in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder was offered by Oregon in late January following a visit to Eugene. He also held offers from seven other Pac-12 schools, including Utah, which he also visited and called his "dream school" following the offer.

Pome'e is the second commitment for Oregon in the 2023 class, joining cornerback Cole Martin, who committed on Jan. 1.

Tevita Pome'e Eric Moala Liava'a (@ericmoala1 on Twitter); Oregon Athletics

Pome'e had some help in his recruitment from Layton Christian Linebackers/Running Backs Coach Eric Moala-Liava'a, who is the brother of Oregon Director of Recruiting Operations JR Moala.

The Ducks add another talented trench monster from Utah, a state that has been crucial for them in recent years. Utah has produced linemen such as Haloti Ngata, Penei Sewell, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and most recently Ben Roberts.

Dan Lanning and his staff diving back into the talent pool in Utah is certainly notable. Their recognition of the success Oregon has had in the state pays off with another commitment.

The Ducks hope that Pome'e won't be the only addition to the program on Friday, as 2022 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly will make his announcement at 6 p.m. PST on CBS Sports HQ.

