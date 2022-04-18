Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman Jonah Miller Enters Transfer Portal per Report

The Ducks lose another body in the trenches to the portal this offseason.

Oregon redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jonah Miller has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Miller arrived in Eugene in 2021 as a four-star offensive line prospect, but he didn't see the field last season. Miller will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in his lone season in 2021.

Ahead of this spring, it was revealed that Miller was switching to defensive line.

Miller was one of four offensive line signees to join the Ducks in the 2021 class, along with Jackson Powers-Johnson, Bram Walden, and Kingsley Suamataia. Four of the nine offensive line signees from the 2020 and 2021 classes have entered the transfer portal — Miller, Jonathan Denis, Jaylan Jeffers, and Suamataia. 2019 signee Logan Sagapolu also opted to transfer to Miami in January.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Leroy Bryant
Play
Recruiting

CB Leroy Bryant Talks Oregon Visit, Receiving Offer From Ducks

Oregon is one of multiple schools taking notice as the cornerback's stock continues to rise

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Whistle
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Reacts to Oregon's Second Spring Scrimmage

Oregon's defense impressed the Ducks head coach on the soggy practice field

Ducks Digest
Kyler Kasper Junior Adams Cropped
Play
Recruiting

What Kyler Kasper's Commitment Means for Oregon

Taking a deep dive into Oregon's latest addition on the recruiting trail

Member Exclusive

Oregon's defensive line is one of its deepest groups on the roster and will get even deeper when Sir Mells, Emar'rion Winston and Ben Roberts arrive in the summer. Even with several starters sidelined in spring, including Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, and Keyon Ware-Hudson, Miller would likely have had quite the uphill battle to crack the three-deep given his recent introduction to the defensive line.

Miller was the fifth-ranked player (0.9040 per 247 Sports Composite) in the state of Arizona in 2021. He chose Oregon over competing offers from Arizona State, Washington, USC, Penn State, and Texas.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Leroy Bryant
Recruiting

CB Leroy Bryant Talks Oregon Visit, Receiving Offer From Ducks

By Max Torres14 hours ago
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Whistle
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Reacts to Oregon's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Dylan Reubenking17 hours ago
Kyler Kasper Junior Adams Cropped
Recruiting

What Kyler Kasper's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max Torres19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Kyler Kasper Latest All-American WR Headed to Oregon

By Max Torres22 hours ago
Kyler Kasper Commitment Cropped
Recruiting

QUAAACK: 4-Star WR Kyler Kasper Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresApr 17, 2022
steve-stephens-iv-spring-practice-crop
Football

Steve Stephens Nearing 100% Ahead of Spring Game

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 17, 2022
kyler-kasper-oregon-visit-shoe
Recruiting

Kyler Kasper Ready to Announce Commitment, Oregon Among Finalists

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 16, 2022
James Madison Oregon Boxing Gloves
Recruiting

Oregon Impresses 4-Star WR James Madison II During Visit

By Max TorresApr 15, 2022