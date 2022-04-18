The Ducks lose another body in the trenches to the portal this offseason.

Oregon redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jonah Miller has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Miller arrived in Eugene in 2021 as a four-star offensive line prospect, but he didn't see the field last season. Miller will have four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in his lone season in 2021.

Ahead of this spring, it was revealed that Miller was switching to defensive line.

Miller was one of four offensive line signees to join the Ducks in the 2021 class, along with Jackson Powers-Johnson, Bram Walden, and Kingsley Suamataia. Four of the nine offensive line signees from the 2020 and 2021 classes have entered the transfer portal — Miller, Jonathan Denis, Jaylan Jeffers, and Suamataia. 2019 signee Logan Sagapolu also opted to transfer to Miami in January.

Oregon's defensive line is one of its deepest groups on the roster and will get even deeper when Sir Mells, Emar'rion Winston and Ben Roberts arrive in the summer. Even with several starters sidelined in spring, including Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, and Keyon Ware-Hudson, Miller would likely have had quite the uphill battle to crack the three-deep given his recent introduction to the defensive line.

Miller was the fifth-ranked player (0.9040 per 247 Sports Composite) in the state of Arizona in 2021. He chose Oregon over competing offers from Arizona State, Washington, USC, Penn State, and Texas.

