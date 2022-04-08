Three Oregon offensive linemen have hit the portal since mid-January, including two during spring ball.

Oregon redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Jeffers appeared to confirm the news by retweeting multiple tweets about his transfer.

The former 3-star prospect (0.8756 per 247 Sports Composite) signed with the Ducks as part of their 2020 recruiting class and was one of five offensive linemen in the class. Jeffers did not appear in a game in 2020, but made his lone appearance as a Duck off the bench at right tackle against Stony Brook in 2021.

Oregon's offensive line depth has taken multiple blows this spring, as Jonathan Denis entered the portal on Sunday and was joined by Jeffers on Friday. Logan Sagapolu, who was a standout in spring and fall camp last season, moved on from the program in January and has since followed the previous coaching staff to Miami.

Denis' departure prompted Jackson Powers-Johnson to practice with the offensive line once again, and with Jeffers' transfer, it appears the need for Powers-Johnson to play on offense is continuing to grow.

New Oregon Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm said following Thursday's practice that he prefers not to rotate players in the trenches and that he likes to "form continuity amongst the group so guys can play together." This likely means that some of the backups may once again be on the bench for most of the upcoming season.

Jeffers will certainly have plenty of suitors after collecting a multitude of offers as a recruit from Arizona powerhouse Saguaro High School.

