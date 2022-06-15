The 7-footer was named to the all-tournament team after the USA team blew out Brazil in the championship game.

2022 Oregon signee Kel'el Ware earned a gold medal with the US national team at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Team USA routed Brazil 102-60 in the gold-clinching finale in which Ware notched 21 points and six rebounds on 10-14 shooting.

In six games at the tournament, Ware averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He shot an impressive 67.2% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line.

Ware scored at least 15 points in all but one game during the run for gold, with a high of 21 in the title game. He finished second on the team in scoring behind Villanova signee Cam Whitmore, and third in rebounding behind North Carolina verbal commit Gregory Jackson and Arkansas signee Anthony Black.

The US national team rolled through competition at the Americas Championship, outscoring opponents by an average of 50.5 points per victory. Their closest win was a 92-64 thumping of Mexico in the quarterfinals.

Ware's performance against some of the top junior players in the world ignited chatter about his stock in the NBA draft. He is the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports Composite, and is the No, 3 center and the No. 2 player in Arkansas. He committed to Oregon very shortly after a visit and offer, and he signed his letter of intent in November. He is the third-highest ranked player to ever commit to Oregon behind Bol Bol (2018) and Mookie Cook (2023).

The McDonald's All-American will be one of Oregon's prized additions to the 2022-23 roster. The Ducks also brought in JUCO guards Tyrone Williams and Brennan Rigsby, as well as Colorado transfer Keeshawn Barthelemy and South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard.

