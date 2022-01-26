Seven Pac-12 Signees Named to 2022 Postseason SI99

USC led the conference with four signees on the list, while Arizona had two and Stanford had one.

Sports Illustrated and SI All-American unveiled its Class of 2022 Postseason SI99 Tuesday with National Signing Day just over a week away. Seven future Pac-12 players, who have all signed their letters of intent, made the list of the top 99 high school seniors entering the college ranks next season.

Oregon didn't have any commits on the list, although two former verbal commits, Texas signee Kelvin Banks (28) and Arizona signee Tetairoa McMillan (56) were featured.

USC and new Head Coach Lincoln Riley led the Pac-12 with four signees on the list. 5-star cornerback Domani Jackson was the second-highest ranked cornerback on the SI99 at 15, while running back Raleek Brown (31), safety Zion Branch (49) and wide receiver CJ Williams (67) also represented the Trojans on the list.

Despite winning one game in the past two seasons and going 10-31 in the past four years, Arizona had two signees on the list — more than Cincinnati, Iowa, and Nebraska, and as many as Miami, LSU, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

McMillan was the highest-rated Wildcat at 56 while tight end Keyan Burnett, who played alongside McMillan at Servite High School, made the cut at 77 as the third-highest ranked tight end.

Stanford linebacker signee David Bailey (55) was the highest-ranked Pac-12 player not signed with USC on the list.

Six players on the list remain undecided as of the list's release on Tuesday. Among those undecided are offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (43), who has Oregon in his final six schools, and defensive lineman Christen Miller (44), who visited Oregon this month.

Oregon owns the No. 7 2022 recruiting class in the Pac-12, according to 247 Sports, with seven players signed and four verbal pledges in the fold, including wide receiver Justius Lowe and offensive lineman Kawika Rogers, who both committed this month.

The SEC dominated the list, with Alabama (12), Texas A&M (11), and Georgia (10) making up a third of the list on their own. In total, 46 of the 99 seniors were at least committed to SEC programs.

Early Outlook for Oregon's Running Backs in 2022

