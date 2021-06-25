Ducks QB Commit Tanner Bailey Recaps Visit

The Ducks hosted their 2022 QB commit for a visit that saw him meet the staff and recruit top targets that were also in Eugene.

The Ducks continue to host big visitors as June rolls on, and one of the biggest names on campus of late was 4-star Oregon quarterback commit Tanner Bailey from Gordo High School in Alabama, who was in town for four days on an unofficial visit. He committed back in March and was able to take his first traditional visit to Oregon.

Ducks Digest caught up with him to get the insider intel on the visit.

What ultimately led him to choosing Oregon over in-state programs Alabama and Auburn?

"For sure the coaching staff," Bailey said of his decision. "Once you start to figure out the staff, it was bar none. The coaching staff was the best that I ever worked with. They recruit well, they’re very personal.

"For me to go thousands of miles from home to go to the West Coast and live a brand new life, it has to be special people. I think Coach Cristobal is the best of the best. I think he’s gonna change that program. I think they’ll be national championship contenders very soon."

Bailey has already built strong relationships with multiple members of the Ducks' coaching staff, including Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead. But over the weekend he made a surprisingly strong connection with Senior Offensive Analyst Nate Costa, a former Oregon quarterback.

"In 72 hours I don't know if I've ever built a relationship like I did with Coach Costa," he told Ducks Digest. "It was impressive, he’s knowledgable about the game. It was really nice to have him there.

"It's good to know you’ll be surrounded by guys that know the game and want the best for you."

Bailey throws up an O with Nate Costa during his visit. Tanner Bailey

The trip was Bailey's second time in Eugene, and was likely planned by the staff to align with the arrival of many Oregon targets--some of which hail from Bailey's native Alabama. Bailey spent time with big names like 4-star OL Eston Harris Jr. (Montgomery, AL), 4-star OL Dave Iuli (Puyallup, WA), and 4-star WR Tetairoa McMillan (Anaheim, CA).

"I really wanted to get out there to be with some of the targets we have, O-linemen and receivers," he said. "They wanted me to be out there and link with some of those guys, get in their ears about recruiting, try to get them to commit."

Most recruits hear the constant business-like pitch from coaches across the country, and the quarterback says he favors a more genuine approach.

"I tried to help the coaches on the offensive side of the ball. I try to be that friendly guy, trying to sell everyone on that coaching staff," Bailey said. "We’re gonna win out here."

Tanner Bailey Oregon Visit Oregon's QB commit was on campus to meet the staff and recruit. 6 Gallery 6 Images

Being able to see areas like the weight room and Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in person was what stood out the most for Bailey during his visit, seeing that he was only able to take a self-guided tour of Eugene the first time he was in town.

"The facilities--I had no idea how insane it was," he said of Oregon's Nike-fueled training facilities. "You get to see what it looks like on the inside: the technology, the staff, even strength and conditioning coaches. It’s top notch, class A, state of the art everything."

Bailey will become the latest name to come from Alabama to play his college ball at Oregon, joining names like CB DJ James (Mobile), CB Trikweze Bridges (Lanett) and QB Robby Ashford (Hoover) as Oregon expands its presence in the South with another pipeline state. He commented on what it feels like to join a program with players from his home.

"That's really good. When my Dad and Grandad played you hardly heard of guys going across the country to play. It's good to know that they recruit nationwide. It shows how respected their program is, shows the trust they have in those coaches. No one wants to go cross country to go 2-10."

Speaking of family, Bailey made the trip with his mother, who is firmly sold on Oregon being the right school for her son despite being so far away.

"She was very pleased with it. Before we got to go to Eugene she had some of her questions. How is he gonna be out there? This time she wanted to get a feel for the people, was very happy with how they treated me and her.

"From Cristobal all the way down to GA’s and graphic designers were great. She was really sold on it."

The road to the college football playoff starts with the man running the show, and Bailey has all the faith in the world in his future head coach Mario Cristobal.

"What’s not to like about him?" Bailey said. "He’s motivated, loves to win. He’s impressed me from day one. When you get to meet him--his mannerisms, he’s a football guy and at the same time he’s a father and a husband, that’s really respectable. He wants to win at a high level."

Bailey said he is locked in with Oregon and is planning to come out for his official visit in the fall. He is also going to try and come back to Eugene this summer for Oregon's Saturday Night Live camp in late July, but distance and a busy schedule could make it difficult.

The plan for him is to enroll early at Oregon, as he is taking dual enrollment classes.

