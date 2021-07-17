Q&A: Oregon WR Target Tetairoa McMillan

Oregon's recent string of commitments netted two talented wide receiver in Isaiah Sategna and Nicholas Anderson. With three total receivers in the fold, spots are starting to fill up, but the Ducks still have some big names on the board.

One of the names that sticks out the most is Anaheim (CA) Servite wideout Tetairoa McMillan who visited Oregon earlier this summer and has the Ducks in his final three, along with USC and Arizona.

I caught up with McMillan at the Opening earlier this month, where he took home MVP honors, to talk about the latest in his recruitment.

Max: You were saying you felt like you could really be yourself and do your thing up there (Eugene), is that what you were saying about that Oregon trip?

McMillan: I just felt comfortable up there, they just showed me nothing but love. I could just be myself out there and just have fun. Most of it wasn't really about football they were just showing me a good time, just getting to know me personally. I feel like myself out there.

Max: I know one of the big factors for you as you're working towards this decision is if you're going to be able to make it out to USC again, is there any update on them getting an official?

McMillan: No update right now, but I'm pretty sure the only time to fit in my schedule, when I could go out there for an official, is during the season and that's probably going to be tough for me because I'm graduating early. I kind of want to make a decision before season. Even if I make a decision and I possibly don't go there, I would still love to just visit the campus and just take an official there.

Max: Tell me a little bit about Tanner Bailey, he'd be your quarterback if you go to Oregon, have you had any contact with him? What do you think about him?

McMillan: No I actually haven't had any contact with him. When I was on my official he was up there with me. He's a shy dude. Me and him didn't really touch base and stuff like that. He seems dope, he must be a big-time prospect if Oregon wants him. At the end of the day, it's college so wherever you go they'll have someone good to play the position.

I really don't know him personally, I don't know his film, I don't know how he plays on the field, I don't know what his tendencies are and all that. It would be nice to get to know him. Like you said he might be my future quarterback who knows?

Max: When we're looking at the Ducks yesterday (July 1, 2021) they were landing commits left and right it felt like. They got another big receiver, how do you react when you're evaluating the Ducks and seeing them ball out on the trail like that?

McMillan: "All the recruits that they get it doesn't really bother me. They can get as many receivers as they want but that doesn't mean that I don't want to go there. Like you said yesterday they had a huge day, they had a huge day, I think they had three commits. Two linemen and a receiver.

I told the coach too I was like 'Oh I see y'all got a good receiver, a new receiver commit so that's good for you guys.' Me I have enough confidence to play at the next level wherever I go. That's not on any arrogant stuff, I just feel confident enough to just play wherever I go.

To get recruits like that, if I could possibly go there, that would be dope, the more the merrier. Like I said it's no issue, that's great for them and great for me if I possibly go there.

Max: I think one of the cool comparisons here is you've got USC, they're your storied program, they've done it all before, wide receiver position-- and then you have Oregon which is kind of more of an up-and-coming program in recent years.

How does that kind of weigh for you? Going somewhere that is more established versus someone who's up-and-coming and trying to start something new?

McMillan: Like you said, USC, they're known for breeding wide receivers and taking them to the league. They're actually really good at that. People claim that they're Wide Receiver U, so that's always a plus. That's a big part of why I think they're in my top three, is just because I feel like they could get me to the next level.

But just to speak on Oregon, they've always been a winning program, everybody knows it. At the end of the day it's not about winning it's about me getting to the next level, that's everyone's goal. Pac-12 championships, Rose Bowl championships, national championships, everyone wants that, but the main goal is just to get to the next level.

Although Oregon might be like rebuilding and they may not have a good history on taking receivers to the league, I just feel like at the end of the day--they're both good programs. I especially like Coach B Mac, he just signed, I think he's going into his second year.

Anybody could argue that he's probably the best receiver coach in college right now. I like him, I like him a lot. He knows the game of football, he has a lot of knowledge for it. He can teach me a lot of things, he can definitely breed me into a great wide receiver and just take me to the next level.

