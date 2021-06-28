BREAKING: TJ Dudley is a Duck

The elite linebacker from Montgomery, Ala. is a massive addition for Mario Cristobal and his staff and was one of the early visitors this month.

4-star linebacker TJ Dudley has committed to Oregon. He chose the Ducks over Alabama and UCF.

He announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Dudley, who plays his high school ball at Montgomery Catholic Prep in Montgomery, Ala., is the tenth player to commit to Oregon in the 2022 class. He is the highest-rated commit for the Ducks thus far and is one of the top players in the talent-rich state of Alabama.

He is the first linebacker of the class and the second Alabama product along with Gordo High School quarterback Tanner Bailey. Dudley joins a growing group of players to come to Eugene from the Southeast, something he said was important to him prior to making his commitment.

"It means everything. It’s a different movement that I’d be a part of. Kids coming behind me would take the time to consider going out of their comfort zone. Other places might have the best opportunity for you, you never know."

The addition of Dudley helps Oregon gain ground on the USC Trojans, who have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Dudley's official visit to Eugene. He told Ducks Digest shortly after the trip that he grew up an Oregon fan and that being in Eugene and putting the uniforms on was like a dream come true.

Dudley poses with Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Aaron Feld and Oregon commit Stephon Johnson Jr. Stephon Johnson Jr.

Dudley will get to live out his Oregon dream and suit up for the Ducks on Saturdays alongside Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and the rest of the incredibly talented linebackers primed to wreak havoc on the Pac-12 for years to come.

