TJ Dudley Commits to Oregon
4-star linebacker TJ Dudley has committed to Oregon. He chose the Ducks over Alabama and UCF.
He announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.
Dudley, who plays his high school ball at Montgomery Catholic Prep in Montgomery, Ala., is the tenth player to commit to Oregon in the 2022 class. He is the highest-rated commit for the Ducks thus far and is one of the top players in the talent-rich state of Alabama.
He is the first linebacker of the class and the second Alabama product along with Gordo High School quarterback Tanner Bailey. Dudley joins a growing group of players to come to Eugene from the Southeast, something he said was important to him prior to making his commitment.
BREAKING: TJ Dudley is a Duck
Oregon has added a vital piece to its defense for 2022.
Torres' Take: Can Oregon land TJ Dudley?
The elite LB will choose from Alabama, Oregon and UCF.
Pac-12 Football Recruiting Ramping Up
USC is finally do what it's supposed to and have the conference's the No. 1 class.
"It means everything. It’s a different movement that I’d be a part of. Kids coming behind me would take the time to consider going out of their comfort zone. Other places might have the best opportunity for you, you never know."
The addition of Dudley helps Oregon gain ground on the USC Trojans, who have the top recruiting class in the Pac-12.
The announcement comes nearly a month after Dudley's official visit to Eugene. He told Ducks Digest shortly after the trip that he grew up an Oregon fan and that being in Eugene and putting the uniforms on was like a dream come true.
Dudley will get to live out his Oregon dream and suit up for the Ducks on Saturdays alongside Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and the rest of the incredibly talented linebackers primed to wreak havoc on the Pac-12 for years to come.
Read more: Torres' Take-Can Oregon land LB TJ Dudley?
Read more: TJ Dudley Recaps Oregon Ducks Official Visit
More from Ducks Digest
Pac-12 Football Recruiting Ramping Up
Endyia Rogers Commits to Oregon
How a 12-Team Playoff Affects Oregon
Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com