West Virginia CB Transfer Daryl Porter Jr. Includes Oregon in Top Four

West Virginia Transfer CB Daryl Porter Jr. Places Oregon in Top Four

Porter spent two seasons in Morgantown, racking up 46 tackles in his increased role in 2021.

Former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. has placed Oregon in his top four transfer destinations. He also included LSU, Miami, and Florida State.

Porter, who was a three-star prospect coming out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., where he played corner and safety for Coach Pat Surtain — father of Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

After committing to West Virginia prior to the 2020 season, he was featured mostly on special teams and occasionally on defense.

His role expanded in his redshirt sophomore season, playing and starting in all 13 games for the Mountaineers. He recorded 46 total tackles, six pass breakups, a tackle for loss, and an interception.

Oregon is at a disadvantage against the other schools due to location, as Miami and Florida State are in his home state of Florida, and LSU is much closer as well. 

The Ducks will have a fairly new cornerback room as Mykael Wright and DJ James moved on from the program. Dontae Manning and Trikweze Bridges return as starters while Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez will compete for a starting spot as well.

Oregon has a variety of young, inexperienced bodies playing behind them as well, including Jahlil Florence, Avante Dickerson, Jaylin Davies, and Jalil Tucker that will likely see playing time in 2022.

Porter is the son of former NFL safety Daryl Porter Sr., who played eight years in the league for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. He is also the cousin of former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Santana Moss.

